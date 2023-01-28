Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) – On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
wpde.com
Police respond to shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to an official. Robeson County EMS is on also on the scene. Community members said the ambulance has...
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Meadow Road and Hornet Road in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information […]
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
WECT
Charges pending for driver of 18-wheeler in crash that injured one on U.S. 17 near Zion Church Road
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a van on US 17 near Zion Church Road has cleared, and one driver is facing pending charges. According to Trooper Gardner with State Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler was moving north when it went left of center and collided with the van as it was moving southbound.
Man shot in the back in Scotland County, flown to hospital, deputies say
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies. The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
wpde.com
Marion County bridge closure could last until May
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
wpde.com
Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to help with investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as staff work on an animal investigation, according to a release. During the closure, staff said the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders and stray intakes.
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
WECT
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen and Brunswick counties are among 52 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are...
cbs17
These 4 bridges on I-295 near Fayetteville are scheduled for repairs later this year
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — Preservation work is scheduled for later this year on four bridges on Interstate 295 near Fayetteville. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that a $340,000 contract was awarded to The Truesdell Corp. of Tempe, Arizona, with work beginning between April and July and lasting about three months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening. WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St. A male dressed in black forced his way into the...
foxwilmington.com
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
