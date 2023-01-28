ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

foxwilmington.com

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) – On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
SPRING LAKE, NC
wpde.com

Police respond to shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to an official. Robeson County EMS is on also on the scene. Community members said the ambulance has...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Meadow Road and Hornet Road in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Marion County bridge closure could last until May

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to help with investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as staff work on an animal investigation, according to a release. During the closure, staff said the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders and stray intakes.
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening. WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St. A male dressed in black forced his way into the...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

