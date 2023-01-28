Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Golden prepares for a furry new gold rushBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Related
Mental health resources reach out to Spanish-speaking community
Alejandro Rodriguez struggled with his own mental health issues for years before he sought out help. It is only now that he is able to talk about it and is ready to help others do the same. While traveling his own mental health journey, Rodriguez said he felt he needed...
Girl Scout Cookie season helps girls connect with Longmont community
It takes a lot of social skills to approach community members and sell Girl Scout Cookies, but after years of hard work — and some bravery — Longmont sisters Dhriti and Diya Mehta have the art of selling figured out. “I’ve learned people skills and that made me...
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
New HD 12 Rep. Kyle Brown focuses on climate change, fire recovery, affordable housing
Less than 48 hours after Kyle Brown was selected to become the new representative of House District 12, he went to work at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday — a turnover he said he was prepared for. “Our district has been without representation at the state House for...
Kyle Brown selected as HD 12 representative-elect to replace former Rep. Tracy Bernett
A Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected Kyle Brown as representative-elect for House District 12 after Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from the seat Jan. 8. The district includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior. Candidates Kyle Brown, David Skaggs, Jennifer Kaaoush, Cynthia Martinez and Alfredo Alvarado competed for the...
Doing Democracy Day volunteers needed
Doing Democracy Day, or DDD, events will resume this year and is in need of local leaders to volunteer. DDD is a “multi-community, multi-school event devoted to students wrestling with local issues, using local leaders as live resources,” a news release from the event coordinators states. The event...
Harkless, Gilbert lead UNLV over Colorado State 83-71
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored 17 points, Keshon Gilbert added 16 and UNLV cruised to an 83-71 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday night. Harkless added five rebounds and five assists for the Rebels (15-7, 4-6 Mountain West Conference). Gilbert grabbed five rebounds. Luis Rodriguez scored 11.
Summit Daily News
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
Longmont United doctors named physicians of the year
The Longmont United Hospital Foundation recognized two doctors for their contributions. Dr. Adam Rush was named Physician of the Year, and Dr. Herb Ogden was named Planetree Physician of the Year. Both doctors have decades of experience, including in the emergency department at Longmont United Hospital. Rush has been an...
AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams...
Steven Ophaug
Steven Toby Ophaug, 79, of Westminster, Colorado, died on January 24, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1943, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Lieutenant Orville H. Ophaug and Kathleen Link Ophaug. Steve spent most of his childhood on army bases, including Tokyo, Japan; Wurzburg, Germany; and Frankfurt, Germany. While living in Tokyo, he infamously tussled with Arthur MacArthur, son of General Douglas MacArthur, and ended up in a koi pond.
cpr.org
ERPO in 8 charts: What we learned from reading hundreds of ‘red flag’ cases in Colorado
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and violence. A man in Denver paints a message on his car: “I’m going to kill them.”. A veteran in El Paso County says inexplicable, emotional goodbyes to his children. An increasingly paranoid retiree stockpiles rifles and guns at his townhome in Denver.
coloradoexpression.com
Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
High Country Bank welcomes new leadership
High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
Joan Leone Thompson
September 26, 1944 ~ January 19, 2023 (age 78) On Thursday, January 19, 2023 Joan Leone Thompson surrounded by loving family passed away at the age of 78. She was born on September 26, 1944 at Denver General Hospital, in Denver Colorado to Chris and Mary Jensen. Joan grew up at Highland Lake near Mead Colorado and attended Mead schools. Joan met Charles (Bill) Thompson Jr. at Highland Lake in the spring of 1967. They married on October 25, 1968 and celebrated 54 plus years of marriage!
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
The doctor is in the kitchen
Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
superhits106.com
HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0