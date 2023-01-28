ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Kyle Brown selected as HD 12 representative-elect to replace former Rep. Tracy Bernett

A Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected Kyle Brown as representative-elect for House District 12 after Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from the seat Jan. 8. The district includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior. Candidates Kyle Brown, David Skaggs, Jennifer Kaaoush, Cynthia Martinez and Alfredo Alvarado competed for the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Doing Democracy Day volunteers needed

Doing Democracy Day, or DDD, events will resume this year and is in need of local leaders to volunteer. DDD is a “multi-community, multi-school event devoted to students wrestling with local issues, using local leaders as live resources,” a news release from the event coordinators states. The event...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont United doctors named physicians of the year

The Longmont United Hospital Foundation recognized two doctors for their contributions. Dr. Adam Rush was named Physician of the Year, and Dr. Herb Ogden was named Planetree Physician of the Year. Both doctors have decades of experience, including in the emergency department at Longmont United Hospital. Rush has been an...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Steven Ophaug

Steven Toby Ophaug, 79, of Westminster, Colorado, died on January 24, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1943, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Lieutenant Orville H. Ophaug and Kathleen Link Ophaug. Steve spent most of his childhood on army bases, including Tokyo, Japan; Wurzburg, Germany; and Frankfurt, Germany. While living in Tokyo, he infamously tussled with Arthur MacArthur, son of General Douglas MacArthur, and ended up in a koi pond.
WESTMINSTER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show

The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

High Country Bank welcomes new leadership

High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Joan Leone Thompson

September 26, 1944 ~ January 19, 2023 (age 78) On Thursday, January 19, 2023 Joan Leone Thompson surrounded by loving family passed away at the age of 78. She was born on September 26, 1944 at Denver General Hospital, in Denver Colorado to Chris and Mary Jensen. Joan grew up at Highland Lake near Mead Colorado and attended Mead schools. Joan met Charles (Bill) Thompson Jr. at Highland Lake in the spring of 1967. They married on October 25, 1968 and celebrated 54 plus years of marriage!
MEAD, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

The doctor is in the kitchen

Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
LONGMONT, CO
superhits106.com

HTLF Officially Moves Headquarters to Denver

HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, officially moved its corporate headquarters to Denver and out of Dubuque as of January 1st but company officials stressed that the change will have little effect on their local operations. The move to Denver comes as HTLF continues to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one based in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

