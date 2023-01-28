ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023. Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville

An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property

In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

