Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach shift gears on the road – Rocking the RV Life

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have learned if there’s one thing that helps being on the road, it’s the ability to change on a moment’s notice. The couple rolled into Yuma, Arizona, but the site was tight. They could barely sit outside in their chairs. They had planned to go back to Palm Springs, California, for a couple of weeks but realized they needed a new adventure. So they packed up earlier than planned.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners

CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

'An absolute legend': Fans, politicians, celebrities mourn death of iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams

CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball fans are in mourning, with the Guardians announcing Monday that iconic fan John Adams has died at the age of 71. For more than 40 years, Adams banged his large drum from the bleachers at both Cleveland Municipal Stadium and later Jacobs/Progressive Field, rarely missing games as he cheered on the then Indians through some of their darkest days but also brightest moments. He was one of the few constants through decades of change both in baseball and around Northeast Ohio, helping create countless memories for millions of people at the ballpark.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
couponingwithrachel.com

BOGO TICKETS – The Great Big Home + Garden Show Cleveland ~ 2/3 – 2/12

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd – 12th. I’m ready for spring, aren’t you? The warmer temperatures, the garden planning, and the sun on our faces! With spring just a couple of months away, it’s time to start planning on sprucing your home. The perfect place to help you start planning is The Great Big Home + Garden Show! Held February 3rd – 12th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, you’ll be able to get tips to renew, refresh and restore your home.
CLEVELAND, OH

