CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball fans are in mourning, with the Guardians announcing Monday that iconic fan John Adams has died at the age of 71. For more than 40 years, Adams banged his large drum from the bleachers at both Cleveland Municipal Stadium and later Jacobs/Progressive Field, rarely missing games as he cheered on the then Indians through some of their darkest days but also brightest moments. He was one of the few constants through decades of change both in baseball and around Northeast Ohio, helping create countless memories for millions of people at the ballpark.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO