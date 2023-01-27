Read full article on original website
Ain't Misbehavin' Comes to Cleveland!
Joe talks with Jake Sinatra, Mariah Burks, and Kenya Woods about the Fats Waller Musical coming to Near West Side! Sponsored by: Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach shift gears on the road – Rocking the RV Life
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have learned if there’s one thing that helps being on the road, it’s the ability to change on a moment’s notice. The couple rolled into Yuma, Arizona, but the site was tight. They could barely sit outside in their chairs. They had planned to go back to Palm Springs, California, for a couple of weeks but realized they needed a new adventure. So they packed up earlier than planned.
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
Music royalty: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland to reveal list of 2023 induction nominees this week
CLEVELAND — It’s almost time…. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will officially announce the list of 2023 induction nominees on Wednesday, Feb. 1 -- and 3News will have complete coverage after the big reveal at 8 a.m. Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
Winter seed swap draws hundreds of gardeners
CLEVELAND — The last Saturday in January every year is National Seed Swap Day, serving as a reminder to gardeners that spring is just around the corner and it’s time to start getting prepared for the season. Cleveland Seed Bank hosted its ninth annual swap for the gardening...
Lifelong Cleveland baseball fan, drummer John Adams passes away at 71
John Adams, whose drum provided the heartbeat and soundtrack at Cleveland Indians and Guardians games for nearly five decades, passed away at the age of 71.
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
Mystery surrounds origin of family name: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Every name has a story. Mine has a sidebar to it. Nancy was my parents’ original choice. However, a close family friend had a girl just prior to my birth and named her Nancy. So, Joanne Jeanne Berger came to be -- me.
Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
Greater Cleveland Aquarium offers indoor fun during cold winter months
CLEVELAND — Winter has officially arrived in Northeast Ohio. Wind, frigid temperatures and of course, snow. Those conditions aren't the most ideal for outdoor fun unless you're heading to your nearest sled hill or the toboggan chutes. But if you're someone who enjoys having fun and being warm, the...
‘Best Damn Band in the Land’ music director to speak in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dr. Christopher Hoch, director of athletic and marching bands at Ohio State University, is scheduled to speak in Cleveland about “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”. Hoch’s speech is at Windows on the River 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Journey's Journey: 2-year-old will visit all 63 national parks
Texas family, Valerie and Eric Castillo is on a journey to take their 2-year-old daughter Journey to explore all 63 national parks.
'He was a human being, he deserved due process, his life mattered' | Vigil held in downtown Cleveland for Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — A vigil was held in downtown Cleveland Saturday evening following the release of the shocking body cam footage from Memphis, Tennessee police showing the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. A crowd gathered by the free stamp on Lakeside Avenue, many of whom having...
'An absolute legend': Fans, politicians, celebrities mourn death of iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball fans are in mourning, with the Guardians announcing Monday that iconic fan John Adams has died at the age of 71. For more than 40 years, Adams banged his large drum from the bleachers at both Cleveland Municipal Stadium and later Jacobs/Progressive Field, rarely missing games as he cheered on the then Indians through some of their darkest days but also brightest moments. He was one of the few constants through decades of change both in baseball and around Northeast Ohio, helping create countless memories for millions of people at the ballpark.
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie on ‘ego heaters,’ Francona’s managing style, more at Hot Stove Banquet
AKRON, Ohio – When Triston McKenzie takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, what fans see is a lanky right-hander who came into his own in 2022, his third big-league season, winning 11 games. But the other side is a 25-year-old who is seriously considering becoming a doctor in...
BOGO TICKETS – The Great Big Home + Garden Show Cleveland ~ 2/3 – 2/12
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd – 12th. I’m ready for spring, aren’t you? The warmer temperatures, the garden planning, and the sun on our faces! With spring just a couple of months away, it’s time to start planning on sprucing your home. The perfect place to help you start planning is The Great Big Home + Garden Show! Held February 3rd – 12th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, you’ll be able to get tips to renew, refresh and restore your home.
