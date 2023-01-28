Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
People In Idaho Don’t Love The Outdoors Anymore and Its A Problem
The fantastic landscape of Idaho allows for so many different activities from rafting the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to hiking Redfish Lake Canyon and exploring the craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. But, there seems to be a disconnect from all that Idaho offers outdoors. Are...
Meridian teen Oriana Puaauli named Division 6 Young Marine of the Year
The Young Marines announced Division 6 Young Marine of the Year: YM/SgtMaj. Oriana Puaauli is currently a junior at Meridian High School and member of the Captain Art Jackson Young Marines in Nampa.
Idaho Fish & Game shoots bull moose along I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A bull moose was shot and killed Monday evening after Idaho Fish and Game considered it to be a threat to public safety. On Jan. 30, Fish and Game officers responded to a report of a bull moose meandering within 30 feet of I-84 near the Declo exit in southern Idaho.
Idaho Republicans Move To Ban Transitional Surgeries for Minors
Two Idaho legislators will introduce called the "Vulnerable Child Protection Act". The move by Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Senator Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children struggling with gender dysphoria. Utah and several other states passed similar legislation last week and...
Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)
Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
Boise Born Virtual Reality Fitness Game is a Nationwide Hit
Virtual Reality. Something that meant nothing 15 years ago and now is pretty easy to come by. You see virtual reality set ups in most arcades now. I have seen them recently at Dave and Busters and Wahooz. The virtual reality simple headsets that you simply stick your phone into and download a virtual reality app are fairly cheap now.
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho. An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit. The officer got the moose to move away...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40
These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
Big Changes and Big Money Coming to Idaho Education
Idaho's education and public schools have been a hot topic for a while now and many Idahoans tout it as a top priority for this year. Idaho's New Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield recently presented the education budget request to the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee and is hopeful that some major money is put into bettering quite a lot. She said her plan follows pretty closely with what the Governer has said he want to see happen with the education system in Idaho.
If You See Orange Paint in the Woods in Idaho, You Need to Leave ASAP
In 2021, Idaho welcomed more than 64,000 new residents. Short of having to brush up on some basic traffic laws to get your Idaho driver’s license, there’s really no “Welcome to Idaho” course you have to complete. But maybe there should be. If you lived outside...
Bill could ban gender-affirming care for minors in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. Bruce Skaug introduced an updated version of a bill that would make providing gender-affirming care for minors a felony in Idaho. The "Vulnerable Child Protection Act" would make sex reassignment surgery, prescribing puberty blockers, and hormone therapy punishable by up to ten years in prison -- rather than up to life in prison.
Boise State University paid critical race theory advocate more than $25K for one-hour discussion
Ibram X. Kendi, critical race theory advocate and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” was reportedly paid $25K and a travel buyout of $2,500 to speak for one hour at a Martin Luther King, Jr. event at Boise State University. The contract between the university and Kendi’s...
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
