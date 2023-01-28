ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
KTVB

Idaho Fish & Game shoots bull moose along I-84

BOISE, Idaho — A bull moose was shot and killed Monday evening after Idaho Fish and Game considered it to be a threat to public safety. On Jan. 30, Fish and Game officers responded to a report of a bull moose meandering within 30 feet of I-84 near the Declo exit in southern Idaho.
MIX 106

Idaho Republicans Move To Ban Transitional Surgeries for Minors

Two Idaho legislators will introduce called the "Vulnerable Child Protection Act". The move by Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Senator Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children struggling with gender dysphoria. Utah and several other states passed similar legislation last week and...
MIX 106

Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)

Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
MIX 106

Boise Born Virtual Reality Fitness Game is a Nationwide Hit

Virtual Reality. Something that meant nothing 15 years ago and now is pretty easy to come by. You see virtual reality set ups in most arcades now. I have seen them recently at Dave and Busters and Wahooz. The virtual reality simple headsets that you simply stick your phone into and download a virtual reality app are fairly cheap now.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
MIX 106

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
MIX 106

40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40

These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
MIX 106

Big Changes and Big Money Coming to Idaho Education

Idaho's education and public schools have been a hot topic for a while now and many Idahoans tout it as a top priority for this year. Idaho's New Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield recently presented the education budget request to the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee and is hopeful that some major money is put into bettering quite a lot. She said her plan follows pretty closely with what the Governer has said he want to see happen with the education system in Idaho.
Post Register

Bill could ban gender-affirming care for minors in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. Bruce Skaug introduced an updated version of a bill that would make providing gender-affirming care for minors a felony in Idaho. The "Vulnerable Child Protection Act" would make sex reassignment surgery, prescribing puberty blockers, and hormone therapy punishable by up to ten years in prison -- rather than up to life in prison.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
