Indianapolis, IN

Raheem Morris had lengthy second interview with Colts

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
A front-runner for the Indianapolis Colts head coach vacancy may be emerging in the form of Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The 46-year-old defensive coordinator had his second interview for the Colts’ head coach vacancy Friday, this time conducting the meeting in person with Jim Irsay involved.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Morris’s second interview was a lengthy one, and he remained in Indy going into Friday evening.

Though not all interviews are the same, it’s typically a positive sign between two parties when the interviews get lengthy. It could mean they are getting into deeper topics about what they would do together if Morris were to be hired.

Morris is arguably the most popular candidate for the Colts entering the weekend. He has immense experience in several facets. He has prior head coaching experience and has held extensive roles on both sides of the ball despite being labeled as a defensive-minded coach.

Morris was the third candidate to receive a second interview, along with interim head coach Jeff Saturday and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Colts also are planning on interviewing New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale a second time.

The process is expected to extend into next week so this interview likely won’t end without the Colts interviewing other candidates. But it makes sense to view Morris as the favorite.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

