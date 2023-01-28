ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Carlie Irsay-Gordon 'heavily involved' in Colts interview process

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The second round of interviews for the Indianapolis Colts head coach candidacy has commenced, and owner Jim Irsay isn’t the only member of his family involved in the process.

While Irsay himself wasn’t involved during the initial round of interviews, he will be involved moving forward as the Colts narrow down their list of finalists. However, his daughter Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who also is vice chair and co-owner, has been involved from the start, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Word is vice chair/owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been heavily involved in the process, and some around the league believe she’s open to a forward-thinking hire.”

It’s not all that surprising the see her being involved in the coaching search. Jim has stated in the past he intends to pass ownership onto his daughters, which also includes Kalen Jackson and Casey Foyt.

What’s interesting to learn is that she may be willing to hire a forward-thinking coach. That would certainly go against her father’s desire of hiring Jeff Saturday full-time, and it may be the advantage the organization needs to avoid making what would likely be a disastrous mistake by allowing Jim to do so.

We’ve seen Carlie’s involvement grow in recent seasons to the point where she’s been on the sidelines during games with a headset on, listening to how the players and coaches talk about the game in real-time.

Meanwhile, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that along with Carlie’s involvement, director of team development Brian Decker and members of the public relations and human resources offices also have been involved during the interview process.

The coaching search is still well underway as the organization focuses on a handful of finalists, and it will be interesting if her involvement will lead the Colts to hire a more forward-thinking head coach.

