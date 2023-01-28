ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to deliver first State of the State address Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday, two weeks after he was sworn in as the state's 63rd chief executive. Moore will be giving his address to the General Assembly at noon. He's expected to focus on key initiatives that will "leave no one behind" in the state.The governor has pledged to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change.With an eye toward making major investments in education and transportation, Moore released his $63 billion budget plan for the state while keeping surplus funds flush in the case of a recession.He described his budget plan as being "bold without being reckless."This also comes one day after Moore joined hundreds of people in Annapolis calling for stricter gun laws, as he assured gun safety advocates he stands by them."These deadly weapons and these illegal guns have no place in our society and we will work and create laws to remove them," he said alongside the crowd of activists. 
dcnewsnow.com

Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric vehicles. Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could …. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to...
WBOC

Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
WBOC

Maryland Lawmakers Consider Curb-Side Voting

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
chestertownspy.org

Letter to Editor: Choptank Electric Not Helping to Build the Grid

I am hastened to write a letter to your readers hoping to head off potential problems that are now converging on the Eastern shore electric power grid. This letter’s purpose is simply to warn future investors in private solar generation within a certain area, people with the best of intentions to saving a warming planet, to be prepared for another wait. A long one and one you didn’t expect.
WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
newsnationnow.com

Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
Bay Net

Statement From Attorney General Brown On The Killing Of Tyre Nichols

– Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in regard to the killing of Tyre Nichols:. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 16 Best Maryland State Foods | Must-Try Local Dishes In Maryland

Welcome to the great state of Maryland! Known for its picturesque coastal towns, historic landmarks, and delicious seafood, Maryland is a state with a rich history and culture. But Maryland is also known for its delicious seafood, particularly crab dishes. However, the state’s food scene isn’t just about crab cakes...
