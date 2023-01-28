Read full article on original website
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
NHL Rumors: Ducks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Hall, McAvoy & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It took over half of the 2022-23 season, but the Boston Bruins are...
Senators May Have Found Their Ideal Forward Lines
The Ottawa Senators have scratched and clawed their way back to a .500 winning percentage with an impressive three-game winning streak. Within those games, head coach D.J. Smith has tinkered with his forward lines, and they seem to be providing some of the best offensive performances of the season. These...
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from 2022-23 Northern Swing
The cliche “it’s not how you start, but how you finish” might be fitting for the Windsor Spitfires this past weekend. On a season-long, five-game road trip, they found a way to battle through injuries and inconsistent hockey to finish strong. Now, they’re ready for some home cooking.
Flames Should Trade Kylington at the Deadline or This Summer
The Calgary Flames will be upgrading their team in some capacity before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here. The most likely area they need to address is the wing with scoring and speed. Due to some injury concerns on the back end, this also might be an area where they take a good long look.
Bruins Mounting Power Play Struggles Won’t Last Forever
The Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. The Bruins are also in the midst of their worst slump all season long. Both things can be true. What can also be true is that a slump, though not ideal, is far from the end of the world. The Bruins have given themselves enough breathing room in the standings that they can absorb a skid like this without it causing too much of an issue for them in the grand scheme of things. Still, the team will undoubtedly want to bounce back and get back to their winning ways sooner rather than later; this starts with getting the power play back on track.
Maple Leafs Should Target Panthers’ Bennett to Bolster Middle Six
There’s been more than enough trade speculation in recent weeks, not just with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but with every team. And, with the news of the Vancouver Canucks trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, it would appear the first domino has fallen. Now, it...
Top 5 Red Wings Prospects in the NCAA
When you think of prospect development you may think of the American Hockey League (AHL), Ontario Hockey League, or maybe even the Swedish Hockey League. However, college hockey is also a great development step for players yearning for a professional career someday. I, for one, absolutely love college hockey. The atmosphere, the developing talent, and the excitement you see whenever a goal is scored is something special to watch.
Bruins’ 3-Game Losing Streak Isn’t Cause for Panic
The unthinkable has happened. The Boston Bruins have lost multiple games in a row. Three of them! Can you believe it? Is this team trying to tank for Connor Bedard?. Oh, wait, hold on. Even with these losses, the team still holds the best record in the league? You’re telling me that even after Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bruins are still nine points clear of their southern rivals for the Presidents’ Trophy and top spot in the Eastern Conference? Yes, that is exactly what I’m saying. Although the team is mired in its longest losing streak since April of 2022, there is no reason for panic. Here are some of the factors that led to this downturn and why they aren’t actually catastrophic.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Murray, Woll, McMann & Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs came back in the second period to beat the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-1 yesterday in a rare late afternoon start. The team now has one more game before the All-Star break and the bye week. They host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Then...
Jets Still Fighting the Negative Effects of Paul Maurice
Of all the adjectives and phrases I’ve read on social media to describe the Winnipeg Jets’ play of late, a text I got from a good friend who is an avid fan was my favourite. “The Jets are playing like hot garbage lately” made me laugh out loud in an empty room. He’s not wrong. The Jets are currently not playing to the system head coach Rick Bowness has implemented but instead have reverted to the bad habits they fell into under former coach Paul Maurice.
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes
For the first time in the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins are facing adversity. On Jan. 28, they suffered their worst loss of the season against the Florida Panthers in overtime, 4-3. Less than 24 hours later, they suffered their third consecutive loss, this time at the hands of the Metropolitan Division leaders.
Islanders’ Lamoriello Makes Big Move in Adding Horvat
The New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks have made the first blockbuster trade and the biggest splash of the season thus far. With five weeks left until the NHL Trade Deadline, the Islanders acquired Canucks star forward Bo Horvat in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. Horvat is in the final year of his contract but is having a career year, with 31 goals and 23 assists, which made him one of the top players on the trade market.
Maple Leafs May Be Stuck with the Roster They Have
The Toronto Maple Leafs like all teams in the NHL want to plan out their future on certain players. However until they get more clarity on a couple of fronts, that won’t be an easy thing to do. On the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff...
Canadiens Getting Crucial Player Development in Rebuilding Year
When Montreal Canadiens President and CEO Geoff Molson announced the firing of Marc Bergevin in November of 2021, he indicated that the organization needed a fresh start with greater emphasis placed on player development. He acknowledged the team’s growing prospect pool and the need for them to become impact players in the NHL. The days of high draft picks ultimately becoming failed projects are over.
Islanders’ Lambert in Hot Seat Following Horvat Acquisition
Despite a blockbuster trade, in which the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a first-round draft pick, Aatu Raty, and Anthony Beauvillier, the team may not be done making moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Islanders have a 3-5-2 record over the course of their last ten games, which begs the question, is head coach Lane Lambert now on the hot seat? The doors have been swung open on the NHL coaching carousel as the Canucks became the first team to part ways with their head coach last week.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Islanders, Bruins, Oilers, Coyotes
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, following a huge trade between the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, there is talk about how the deal went down and what the Islanders are thinking about in making a move for Bo Horvat so far ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, what will the Boston Bruins do to find a goal scorer? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes may be seriously talking about a trade.
Maple Leafs Goalie Options to Combat Matt Murray’s Uncertainty
Ah, the annual Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending discussion has arrived. Every season, it seems like one of the Maple Leafs’ goalies either falls off or gets hurt right before the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023). This season, it’s a bit of both, as Matt Murray was sidelined...
