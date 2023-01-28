ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet ‘Snuppy’ – The First Dog to Ever Be Cloned!

When it comes to popular pups, there is one canine friend that has made quite a name for himself. His popularity is not due to his appearance or his skills, but rather the incredible way in which he entered this world. We are referring to a special dog named Snuppy, and he was known around the world for being the first ever dog clone.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened

People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Top 10 Clingy Dog Breeds

Just call them Velcro dogs! Here's a list of 10 clingy dog breeds that will never want to leave your side. While one could argue that most dogs like to hang out with their family and that all love nothing more than following their favorite peeps around throughout the day, some breeds are a little more resolute in their need to stay close. Sometimes referred to as “Velcro” dogs – no explanation needed there – these determined little pooches don’t just want your undivided attention, they demand it.
Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore

Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
OHIO STATE
See 1 Lioness Fight 10 Wild Dogs in Crazy Video

The second-largest cat on the planet, the lion lives in the expansive forests, scrub, and grasslands of sub-Saharan Africa. Lions are incredibly gregarious animals, unlike other cats. They reside in prides, which are collections of about 30 lions. A pride includes 12 related females, up to three males, and their offspring.

