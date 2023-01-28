Read full article on original website
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage
Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
Experts say 2023 is all about 'revenge travel'
"The return of international travel, the return of business travel. That means rock bottom prices are not coming back anytime soon," said Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy.
msn.com
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023
Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Woman Issues Warning to Female Travelers About 'Silent Crimes' in Europe
It's so important to be aware of your surroundings.
traveltomorrow.com
Bali’s tourism sees signs of recovery as Chinese travelers flock to the island
Thousands of Chinese tourists are arriving en masse to Indonesia, especially to Bali, after authorities in China lifted travel restrictions early this month. Since then, the Indonesian government has been exploring ways to attract more Chinese tourists, including the possibility of direct flights from three major cities in China, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.
Understanding The Most Misunderstood AMEX Platinum Card Benefit
When it comes to the American Express Platinum Card, I’d have to describe our relationship status as “it’s complicated.” While I can get a decent return on the $695 annual fee, it requires taking advantage of the plethora of statement credits. This is why some refer to the AMEX Platinum Card as one of the most expensive coupon books available.
Motley Fool
Credit Card Travel Rewards Might Get Harder to Use in 2023
If you want to use travel rewards this year, it's time to start planning. Travel demand is high to start the year, and that makes it harder to book with travel rewards. In addition, some airlines are tightening up qualification requirements for their elite status tiers, which could be an issue for frequent flyers.
travelyourway.net
Top China travel tips – All know before you go in early 2023
Traveling to China can be a unique and exciting experience, but it is important to be prepared for cultural differences and challenges. Here are some travel tips to keep in mind for your trip to China in early 2023:. Get a visa: In order to enter China, you will need...
Flybe: Where are the worst-hit travellers after airline goes bust for second time?
An estimated 12,000 passengers booked to fly this week on Flybe are seeking alternatives after the airline shut down for the second time.The carrier first went bust in March 2020, at a time when it was the UK’s leading regional airline. Flybe was resurrected in April 2022, with its HQ at Birmingham airport and its biggest base of operations at George Best Belfast City airport in Northern Ireland.The airline operated 17 routes, almost all of them in the UK. But unlike the original Flybe, a large majority of links faced tough competition.Ralph Anker, the flight data analyst from Air Service...
TravelPulse
Poor Performance by Airlines and FAA Impacting Travel Intent
Last year’s post-pandemic upsurge in domestic air travel may have reached its zenith, with major mishaps like Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown and the FAA’s recent nationwide system outage affecting consumers’ confidence when it comes to flying. With flight disruptions compounded by extreme and unpredictable weather around...
CNBC
China looks past Covid as tourist bookings surge for the Lunar New Year
"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
