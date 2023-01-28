ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

By Wade Flavion
 4 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers are hoping to have starting guard Max Klesmit return for this matchup, since he has missed the last two games recovering from a hit to the face suffered against Penn State. Wisconsin has struggled to defend in the two matchups in his absence and fell in both games on their road trip.

Even though Klesmit’s return will be important for the Badgers, they will need to see more out of their bench that has only scored a combined 13 points in their losses to Northwestern and Maryland. Their depth has been a huge weaknesses throughout this season, but with the probable return of Klesmit, Jordan Davis will likely come off of the bench to help create some offense in Wisconsin’s second unit.

Hopefully the Badgers can get things back on track at the Kohl Center against Illinois, and avenge their 79-69 loss to the Fighting Illini earlier in the season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: January 28, 2023
  • Time: 2 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

  • Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl: 12.8 PPG
  • Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.: 18 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

  • Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 6.7 RPG
  • Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins: 6.2 RPG

Assists Leaders:

  • Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn: 3.4 APG
  • Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins: 3.3 APG

