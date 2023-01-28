Read full article on original website
G.G.
2d ago
Sliders 😂, they should work on making burgers look like burgers, they already look like they're sliders
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP
It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
Crab Imperial
This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.
Popculture
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Chicken Wing Recipes
If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
msn.com
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Homestyle Goulash
I love goulash, my dad made the absolute best. I’ve seen him make it a hundred times, watching him move around the kitchen, he never measured anything, just knew exactly how much of this and how much of that to put into his recipes. What I wouldn’t give to have another day of cooking with my dad. This is comfort food at it’s best, its hearty, warms your soul and there’s no way you’re not going back for seconds. I love meals like this, they were staples in our house growing up and they always remind me of my dad.
Allrecipes.com
The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box
When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Amish Sugar Cookies
I was gifted this recipe from a dear friend who is a phenomenal baker, after I single handedly annulated a plateful of these Amish sugar cookies. I mean I sat at the table with a cup of coffee and ate the entire plate of cookies, didn't even come up for air.... absolutely no regrets.... I was lucky enough to find a plate of these at my door the following week with the recipe. These are the only sugar cookies I make, they come together quickly, easy to make with simple pantry ingredients.
The crispiest, easiest and most delicious bacon ever
At the beginning of last week, Alton Brown tweeted a missive that would eventually go viral. "Could someone help me with a culinary question," the "Good Eats" star asked. "What is 'leftover bacon?'" Of course, this question could be extended to any food that elicits fervid, impassioned loyalty. If and...
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
Are Cream Of Tartar And Baking Soda The Exact Same Thing?
There are a few baking ingredients that are pretty essential when it comes to any baked good recipe. A couple of staples include butter, flour, cocoa, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract, according to BBC. Baking soda and cream of tartar are both commonly used in baking and have similar appearances. Simply put, they are both white powders, but you'd be surprised to know that they actually serve different purposes and are best suited for different applications.
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE COCONUT CAKE
Pineapple Coconut Cake that’s made with a boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and topped with a delicious coconut whipped cream frosting & shredded coconut. Amazing tropical flavored sheet cake recipe!. Making this coconut pineapple cake is so simple, using a boxed cake mix and adding a few more...
