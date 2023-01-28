Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
etxview.com
Joslyn Castle series brings old home restoration experts to Omaha
OMAHA — Restoration is expensive, painter Aimee Struble says. Struble will share her knowledge about working on an historic house Wednesday in the next installation of “This Old Castle: Demystifying Old Home Ownership.”. Joslyn Castle has teamed with History Nebraska on the series, which is being held the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
WOWT
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
