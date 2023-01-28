Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
Liverpool's troubles deepen as Kaoru Mitoma stuns Reds to win FA Cup tie for Brighton in added time
Liverpool's FA Cup defence ended on Sunday as Brighton & Hove Albion scored a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
Premier League transfer deadline looming – who needs who before time runs out?
With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window there is plenty of business that may yet be completed in the coming days.Teams fighting for Premier League survival, battling it out at the top or trying to get into Europe could all be tempted into the market.Here, club experts from the PA news agency look at the options available and the likelihood of any other business before the deadline passes.ArsenalThe table-topping Gunners may look to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks due to growing concerns over a knee injury suffered by Mohamed Elneny in training recently.Bids have been...
Newcastle vs Southampton - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything to know ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Yardbarker
Arsenal could be prepared to spent mammoth £145m on two world class transfers
Arsenal could reportedly be ready to sign both Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice in what would undoubtedly be a mammoth transfer investment. The Gunners are pursuing Caicedo, though they’re yet to make a second bid for the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
SB Nation
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton
Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
Yardbarker
Medical done: West Ham player has left the club today
Newcastle United are preparing their announcement for the signing of youngster Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that Ashby had completed his medical ahead of his move to the Magpies and that the club would issue a formal announcement soon.
Yardbarker
£20m Tottenham ace to complete his medical tomorrow ahead of January exit
Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is set to complete a loan move away from the club this month. The 22-year-old right-back joined Tottenham in a deal worth around £20 million at the start of the season but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Antonio Conte. The talented defender has had just 41 minutes of first-team football across all competitions and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.
Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Sam Kerr hat-trick sees off Reds in FA Cup
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup.
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news... Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment. He told Live...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Bryan Gil seals loan back to Sevilla in La Liga
It’s done. Bryan Gil was already spotted in the Seville international airport earlier today making this the least surprising of all Tottenham Hotspur transfer stories of the day. But now it’s been confirmed by the club — Gil is returning to Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
Derby County vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Derby County take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Everton today announced that Sean Dyche has taken over as the next manager of the football club. He is the fifth manager to take the reins in five years as the Blues have lurched from one crisis to another, though arguably the current situation is the worst one yet that the Toffees have found themselves in.
SB Nation
Saturday FA Cup open thread
Tottenham Hotspur play Preston North End in one of the later slots of today’s slate of FA Cup matches, but there’s a bunch of matches that take place earlier. While few FA Cup matches are televised in the United Sates, ALL of them are streamed on ESPN+. That’s pretty cool, so long as you’ve got a subscription to the service. Think of it this way — when else are you going to be able to watch Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, or Grimsby Town play football? This is practically a smorgasbord of lower league football, and it’s great.
Comments / 0