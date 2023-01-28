ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Premier League transfer deadline looming – who needs who before time runs out?

With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window there is plenty of business that may yet be completed in the coming days.Teams fighting for Premier League survival, battling it out at the top or trying to get into Europe could all be tempted into the market.Here, club experts from the PA news agency look at the options available and the likelihood of any other business before the deadline passes.ArsenalThe table-topping Gunners may look to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks due to growing concerns over a knee injury suffered by Mohamed Elneny in training recently.Bids have been...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Yardbarker

Arsenal could be prepared to spent mammoth £145m on two world class transfers

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to sign both Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice in what would undoubtedly be a mammoth transfer investment. The Gunners are pursuing Caicedo, though they’re yet to make a second bid for the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
SB Nation

Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win

The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton

Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
Yardbarker

Medical done: West Ham player has left the club today

Newcastle United are preparing their announcement for the signing of youngster Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that Ashby had completed his medical ahead of his move to the Magpies and that the club would issue a formal announcement soon.
Yardbarker

£20m Tottenham ace to complete his medical tomorrow ahead of January exit

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is set to complete a loan move away from the club this month. The 22-year-old right-back joined Tottenham in a deal worth around £20 million at the start of the season but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Antonio Conte. The talented defender has had just 41 minutes of first-team football across all competitions and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Bryan Gil seals loan back to Sevilla in La Liga

It’s done. Bryan Gil was already spotted in the Seville international airport earlier today making this the least surprising of all Tottenham Hotspur transfer stories of the day. But now it’s been confirmed by the club — Gil is returning to Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford

United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
The Independent

Derby County vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Derby County take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton appoint Sean Dyche as next manager

Everton today announced that Sean Dyche has taken over as the next manager of the football club. He is the fifth manager to take the reins in five years as the Blues have lurched from one crisis to another, though arguably the current situation is the worst one yet that the Toffees have found themselves in.
SB Nation

Saturday FA Cup open thread

Tottenham Hotspur play Preston North End in one of the later slots of today’s slate of FA Cup matches, but there’s a bunch of matches that take place earlier. While few FA Cup matches are televised in the United Sates, ALL of them are streamed on ESPN+. That’s pretty cool, so long as you’ve got a subscription to the service. Think of it this way — when else are you going to be able to watch Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, or Grimsby Town play football? This is practically a smorgasbord of lower league football, and it’s great.

