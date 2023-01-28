Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO