New York Post

Financier Dale Cheney, who jumped from NYC rooftop bar, was facing criminal charges

Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks

A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
STAMFORD, CT
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

‘We fear for our lives if he gets out’: Waterbury family urges parole board to keep son’s killer in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Hit-Run Crash: Victim Severely Injured, Suspect On Loose In Mount Kisco

Police are asking for help from the public in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:50 p.m. in Mount Kisco, when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian before driving away from the scene, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
CBS New York

Opening arguments set to start in cheesecake poisoning case

NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder. Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property. Nasyrova denies the charges. 
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....

