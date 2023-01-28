Read full article on original website
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Financier Dale Cheney, who jumped from NYC rooftop bar, was facing criminal charges
Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...
Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Putnam, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in Philipstown on Route 9, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
‘We fear for our lives if he gets out’: Waterbury family urges parole board to keep son’s killer in prison
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
New Canaan Financier's Family Members Say They're 'Heartbroken' By His Death At Age 46
The family of a successful and popular Connecticut investment banker who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar says they are "heartbroken and deeply saddened by the tragic loss." Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Hit-Run Crash: Victim Severely Injured, Suspect On Loose In Mount Kisco
Police are asking for help from the public in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:50 p.m. in Mount Kisco, when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian before driving away from the scene, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
Drunk Driver Slams Into Guardrail On Westchester Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.…
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
Opening arguments set to start in cheesecake poisoning case
NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder. Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property. Nasyrova denies the charges.
1 Shot To Death In Peekskill, Person Of Interest In Custody, Police Say
A man found on a city street died from a gunshot wound in Northern Westchester while police say a person of interest is in custody. The incident took place in Peekskill around 4:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 600 block of John Street. According to Peekskill Police Chief Leo...
21-Year-Old Hit, Killed Crossing Busy Rocky Point Street
A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Long Island street. Emergency crews in Rocky Point were called at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Jan. 30, with reports that a car had struck a pedestrian on Route 25A east of Rocky Point Road, according to Suffolk County Police.
Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
