KCBD
Dallas Mavericks hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night with exclusive hat
DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - The Dallas Mavericks are hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night and are offering an exclusive co-branded hat. The spirit night will be hosted on Feb. 13 as the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves battle it out on the court. Ticket packages purchased through this link will include...
Stillwater basketball player Jacey Crawford is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-22)
By Buck Ringgold Jacey Crawford, a 6-foot-2 senior forward for Stillwater's girls basketball team, achieved a school record this month. Crawford - who has signed to play at Harding University in Arkansas next season - now holds the record for most career blocks as a Lady Pioneer. She also ...
Amarillo High's Wade Bryant and Eleanor Archer sign to play college tennis
Amarillo High head tennis coach Koby Otto remembers seeing Wade Bryant and Eleanor Archer play when they were much younger. He could tell already how talented both were, even then, and recalls looking over to someone else at the time and saying, "They're future Sandies." He also remembers thinking that a state title...
Hack-a-Hack: Big second half from Landyn Hack edges Panhandle past Boys Ranch
PANHANDLE — Landyn Hack was the Amarillo Globe-News Offensive Player of the Year this season in football. He recently committed to play football for West Texas A&M University. He's been one of the top football players in the Panhandle the past two years. On Friday night, however, it was his basketball team that...
