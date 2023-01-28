ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
iheart.com

2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA

Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!. Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."
ARIZONA STATE
unearththevoyage.com

Best Time to Visit Zion National Park: Plan Your Trip for 2023

Looking for the best time to visit Zion National Park? You might be surprised, even though just over two million people a year visit in the summer that isn’t actually the best time to visit Zion National Park. Wildflowers bloom in the spring, the big animals come closer in...
UTAH STATE
unearththevoyage.com

Epic Las Vegas to Arches National Park Road Trip to take in 2023

Looking for how to get from Las Vegas to Arches National Park? If you’re down for an unforgettable adventure, we 100% recommend doing a road trip from Las Vegas to Arches National Park. We personally have done this road trip and it’s one of the best drives in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Water Desk

A treasure hunt for wild springs in Arizona’s desert

This story was supported by The Water Desk, an independent, nonprofit journalism initiative based at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism. As Sarah Truebe scrambles up a dry stream-bed on Mount Lemmon, she points out a single willow tree, leaves golden with autumn’s arrival. Rooted...
ARIZONA STATE

