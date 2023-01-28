Read full article on original website
Hidden Waterfall in the Grand Canyon Looks Straight Out of a Rainforest
It's a total fairy tale location.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Actor Julian Sands identified as one of two missing hikers in San Gabriel Mountains
Julian Sands, a 65-year-old British actor, has been missing since last week in the Mt. Baldy area and is being searched for in the SoCal mountains.
iheart.com
2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!. Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
Hiker Makes Case for Visiting Utah National Park That Most People Forget
You bypass the bigger crowds at lesser known parks.
unearththevoyage.com
Best Time to Visit Zion National Park: Plan Your Trip for 2023
Looking for the best time to visit Zion National Park? You might be surprised, even though just over two million people a year visit in the summer that isn’t actually the best time to visit Zion National Park. Wildflowers bloom in the spring, the big animals come closer in...
unearththevoyage.com
Epic Las Vegas to Arches National Park Road Trip to take in 2023
Looking for how to get from Las Vegas to Arches National Park? If you’re down for an unforgettable adventure, we 100% recommend doing a road trip from Las Vegas to Arches National Park. We personally have done this road trip and it’s one of the best drives in the...
The Colorado River is overused and shrinking. Inside the crisis transforming the Southwest
The Colorado River is approaching a breaking point, its over-tapped reservoirs dropping. Years of drying have taken a toll at the river's source in the Rockies.
A treasure hunt for wild springs in Arizona’s desert
This story was supported by The Water Desk, an independent, nonprofit journalism initiative based at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism. As Sarah Truebe scrambles up a dry stream-bed on Mount Lemmon, she points out a single willow tree, leaves golden with autumn’s arrival. Rooted...
