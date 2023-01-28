Read full article on original website
Camden Chat
Monday Bird Droppings: Two months ‘til Opening Day
Happy Monday, Camden Chatters. We’re getting closer and closer to baseball! Just two months from today is Opening Day! It’s in Boston, not Baltimore, which is lame. But I guess they do sometimes have to start on the road. Game time is 2 p.m., so with two months to go, I suggest you get those leave requests to the boss so you can cut out early.
Camden Chat
Wednesday Bird Droppings: A big stadium decision looms
Spring training starts this month, but before the Orioles can get down to Sarasota and start preparing for the season ahead they need to do a little business at home. As Nathan Ruiz reports in The Baltimore Sun this week, Wednesday is the deadline for the Orioles to trigger a one-time extension of their lease at Camden Yards. The current deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire on December 31 of this year. If the extension is opted into, that will be pushed to 2028, giving the Orioles and the MSA more time to work out a long-term fit.
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: Happy retirement to an Orioles fan favorite
Good morning, Camden Chatters. OK, Orioles fans, I want to hear you one last time:. O’Daaaaay O’Day O’Day O’Daaay! O’Daaaay! O’Daaaay!. After 15 seasons in the big leagues, Darren O’Day announced his retirement from baseball yesterday, wrapping up a productive career for the charismatic right-hander, much of it spent in Baltimore.
Camden Chat
The Orioles’ 2023 rookie class may be even better than 2022
The 2022 season saw the Orioles put together one of the most impressive rookie classes in franchise history. While former No. 1 pick Adley Rutschman stole the lion’s share of the praise and headlines, what really stood out about the 2022 rookie class was the depth. Closer Félix Bautista led an impressive group of relievers that got important contributions from rookies Bryan Baker, Joey Krehbiel and Nick Vespi. Rutschman was joined by outfielder Kyle Stowers and utility man Terrin Vavra to make up a solid trio of rookie position players. Kyle Bradish rounded out the class by becoming an important part of the Orioles rotation, both in 2022 and going forward.
Happy hour with the Orioles? Yes, get in on fun Friday with players, manager in Salisbury
The Baltimore Orioles are set to visit Salisbury this Friday as part of their Birdland Caravan tour this week. On Feb. 3 at Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House, three Baltimore Orioles players, the manager and the general manager are set to attend Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. They will guest bartend at EVO, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on autographed items and exclusive experiences at the silent auction in the brewery's tasting room.
