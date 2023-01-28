Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers UniformModern GlobeTampa, FL
Scott Dempster's bandmates and family stage memorial concert for the late Headlights bassist
The 'Last Waltz' style show happens at Ringside Cafe on Feb. 7.
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet Paul Potenza, Tampa Rep’s ‘Elephant Man’
Is Paul Potenza the Lon Chaney of Tampa Bay? Chaney, the film actor dubbed “The Man of 1,000 Faces” for his ability to transform himself into grotesque but sympathetic characters via physical alterations and heavy makeup, lived and worked in the 1920s. An even century later, there’s Paul...
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
Retired St. Pete man starts own tour company
Bob Marcus has worked a lot of unique jobs during his time in Tampa Bay, but he didn't find his true calling until he retired and started Bay Area Info Tours.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
stpetecatalyst.com
At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experience to help us align and work better – together.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the Moxy Hotel, linking Central and the Trop
City officials huddled in a caged elevator hoisting them up to one of the floors inside the Moxy Hotel by Marriott that’s under construction at 1234-1246 Central Ave., across from Tropicana Field. The 163-key hotel has officially topped out – marking the successful completion of the structural phase of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays, city officials work towards marriage after ‘engagement’
Following Mayor Ken Welch’s selection of the Tampa Bay Rays to lead the redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the historic Gas Plant District, he compared the partnership to an engagement. Welch told reporters at his press conference Monday that the city and the team are now moving towards a...
Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8
Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
plantcityobserver.com
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton
Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
Dreams become ‘reality’ at The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg
From ones centuries old to ones not yet realized, dreams are at the center of a new two-part exhibit running through April 30.
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local program saves infant lives, expands throughout Florida
According to the Department of Health, on average, a healthy baby in Pinellas County suffocated and died from sleeping unsafely every month until 2018; a local campaign has since reduced those deaths by 50%. In 2018, the Pinellas Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) launched Sleep Baby Safely, a data-driven campaign that...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Only 1 name on Tampa mayor ballot in March
There will only be one name printed on the ballot for the next Tampa mayor election in March — Jane Castor.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Wake Forest lands 2024 safety Andy Jaffe
Some players are just ready to end their recruitment early and get the process over with. Andy Jaffe, who hails from Clearwater, Florida, is cut from that cloth as he pulled the trigger committing to Wake Forest this afternoon. "I actually committed first thing in the morning when I got...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
