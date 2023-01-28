ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation's culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part...
Florida lawmakers expand influence on House Energy panel

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce, is one of the oldest​ and most consequential panels in the House. The full committee convened for the first time in the new Congress on Tuesday for an organizational meeting and to hold a hearing on American energy expansion. Florida is now...
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
