Austin Packers Dance Team competes at Delano Invitational Saturday
The Austin Packers Dance Team competed at the 15-team Delano Invitational Saturday, and in the high-kick competition, the Packers garnered 386 out of a possible 500 points for an average of 77.2, which was good for second place. Mound/Westonka was first with 399 points out of a possible 500 for...
Soil health workshops scheduled to be held in southeastern Minnesota in February
Free soil-health workshops once again are being planned in February along Interstate 90 and U.S. Hwy. 14, including a workshop in Stewartville co-hosted by Mower Soil & Water Conservation District. Partnering organizations are offering the 2023 I-90 & Hwy. 14 tour for CLASIC (Crop, Livestock and Soil Innovation Conferences) throughout...
Austin Packers gymnastics team 1st at Rochester Invitational Friday; second at Winona Invitational Saturday
The Austin Packers gymnastics team had a busy weekend with the regular season starting to wind down, as they competed in a Big 9 Conference quadrangular at Freidell Middle School in Rochester Friday with Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall. The Packers took first with a team total of 133.150, followed by Century in second place with 126.825 team points, Mayo was third with 126.575 points and John Marshall was fourth with 18.575 points.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team downs Winona Cotter 58-53 Saturday
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was looking to snap a two-game losing streak at home Saturday versus Winona Cotter in a non-conference matchup, and it was the Blossoms prevailing by a score of 58-53. Blooming Prairie had four players in double figures in scoring in Saturday’s victory,...
