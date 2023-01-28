Jay Johnson names LSU baseball's Friday night starter

Tiger fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year once again.

That’s right, It’s baseball season. We are less than three weeks away from first pitch against Western Michigan, and head coach Jay Johnson met with the media on Friday to discuss some things about the team this season.

One of those things was the question of who will be the new No. 1 pitcher for the Tigers. Blake Money was the Friday night starter last season, and he is back once again, but he is not going to be the No. 1 pitcher this time. That role is going to Paul Skenes, the transfer from Air Force.

Skenes is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior right-handed pitcher/utility player. Skenes actually played against LSU in 2021 when the Tigers started the season with Air Force. Since he arrived on campus, Skenes and fellow transfer Tommy White have been garnering all types of hype and headlines.

If they live up to anywhere near as good as we think they are, this will be a special season.