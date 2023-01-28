Read full article on original website
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
Examining the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster 2 decades later
Seven astronauts died 20 years ago when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated on reentry. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy about the loss and how NASA changed.
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). KOCHERGA: After U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check immigration documents, they ask people if they're bringing anything from Mexico, including food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: No? No food, especially meats, nothing like that? No chicken eggs, nothing?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Nothing. KOCHERGA: CBP officers have...
Revised AP African American Studies class drops controversial topics after criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A revised curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state. In the official framework made public on Wednesday,...
Officials: Estimated 100,000 hens died in Connecticut fire
BOZRAH, Conn. (AP) — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country's largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It's one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade.
