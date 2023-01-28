New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO