President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Goose to Play SPAC and Stone Pony in July
Adding to their quite packed 2023 tour schedule, Goose will perform two nights at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ over July 4th weekend, on the heels of their headlining performance at Peach Festival a few days prior. Goose then head north to Saratoga Springs for a debut at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, July 7.
Michael Franti And Spearhead To Play ArtPark, Central Park, Catskills This Summer
Reggae-rock group Michael Franti and Spearhead have announced their newest tour will be making multiple New York stops this summer. Michael Franti has spent decades peeling back the layers on what it means to be human, how to be the best version of ourselves and how to follow our hearts. Now, he aims to magnify those concepts enabling us all to apply them to the world around us with the coast-to-coast Big Big Love Tour 2023.
Re:Set Concert Series Brings LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, and Steve Lacy to Forest Hills Stadium
Re:Set Concert Series is kicking off its inaugural traveling concert series to New York’s Forest Hills Stadium in Queens the weekend of June 16th, 2023. Featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, and Steve Lacy, the traveling concert series will take place over four weekends in June. Each weekend will have...
Lou Tides Releases Mini-Movie For “Infinite Loop Visual Mixtape”
Brooklyn‘s Lou Tides (TEEN, Here We Go Magic) has just released a mini-movie for her Infinite Loop Visual Mixtape following her first track, “Sense of Touching.” Her debut solo EP Infinite Loop EP was released Jan 20th. The 10-minute film includes 5 chapters and a visual ode...
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
Spafford Brings “Dream” Jams to Fairfield at The Warehouse FTC
Recharged and reborn, the “new look” Spafford have been on fire as of late. Have you been paying attention to their FREE live-streams? We have, and that’s why when the band rolled though Fairfield, Connecticut on January 26th and the FOMO became real, we knew we just had to send it across state lines.
Gregory Alan Isakov Embodies Indie-Folk At Brooklyn Steel
On the Friday evening of January 27th, Brooklyn Steel hosted a heavenly evening with Gregory Alan Isakov. A sold out crowd strewn in through the doors, waiting patiently at the base of the stage for the show to begin. Gregory and his band have been touring consistently for the past year, though their solo trek began at the start of January. Fans stood shoulder to shoulder, faces illuminated with the anticipation live music ensues. When the velvety lighting dimmed and the smoke poured over the stage, the soft murmurs vibrating throughout the crowd simultaneously hushed into a hungry silence.
NoMad becomes one of New York City's hottest neighborhoods
The Flatiron Nomad Association Business Improvement District has been refurbishing the neighborhood.
17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’
New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years
One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Young The Giant Announces North American Tour With Milky Chance In New York
Multi-platinum selling artist Young The Giant has announced a 2023 summer tour along with rock band, Milky Chance, making across the United States and Canada beginning May 30th in Montreal. In New York, you can catch the tour at Manhattan’s iconic Rooftop at Pier 17 and Niagara County’s Artpark. The tour will also feature special guests TALK and Rosa Linn.
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
In Focus: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (JRAD) Celebrate 10 Years
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (JRAD) have wrapped up a weekend that saw the Grateful Dead tribute act celebrate 10 years as a band with a 4 night run, including one at the Brooklyn Bowl & three nights at The Capitol Theatre. Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir even made a surprise guest appearance at the Brooklyn Bowl show.
In Focus: Penelope Scott Plays One-Off Show at Baby’s All Right
On Friday, January 27th, Penelope Scott played a one-off show at the iconic venue Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. With support from openers Hank and Yot Club, there was a dynamic and vivacious energy as the performances spoke for themselves and the audience participated in their own way. Penelope...
Commentary: The Harlem Real Estate Shell Game
The notification no tenant wants to get. "Starting on the first day of next month all leasing and maintenance-related matters will be overseen by new management." Tenants know what's next: No improvements and plenty of confusion.
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move
Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams. The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with... The post NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
