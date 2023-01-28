Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Woman Told She Has Terminal Cancer After Neck Pain Dismissed by Doctors
Julie McAlaney was eventually diagnosed with multiple myeloma and told by doctors that she had two to five years to live.
wdfxfox34.com
What Is the Most Effective Substance Abuse Treatment Available?
Originally Posted On: https://www.marrinc.org/what-is-the-most-effective-substance-abuse-treatment-available/. Addiction is one of the most common health conditions in the US, probably more so than you think. Believe it or not, 1 in 10 adults in the US will experience substance use disorder (SUD) at some point in their lives, and 75% of them will never receive treatment.
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
There is Always Something to Fight for
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor. You can also get crisis text support via the Crisis Text Line by texting NAMI to 741741.
MedicalXpress
Prevalence and clinical correlates of antisocial personality disorder in Chinese methamphetamine patients
Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) is a common adult psychiatric disorder characterized by low self-control, lack of empathy, disregard for others, and high levels of impulsivity and aggression. Many studies have shown that ASPD is one of the most common co-occurring disorders in patients with drug addiction and is a predictor of many drug addictions.
psychologytoday.com
A Single Practice to Transform and Potentially Extend Life
The health benefits of meditation are innumerable including potentially increasing one's lifespan. Eliminating what the Buddhists call monkey mind is a surefire way to become more present to your life. Higher social standing, once measured by leisure, is now measured by busyness. I have a confession: I once was a...
MedicalXpress
Experimental anti-depression drug may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder
An experimental antidepressant compound with a potentially unique mechanism of action may also be effective against alcohol use disorder, according to a preclinical study from Scripps Research. In the study, which appeared Jan. 20, 2023, in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers found that several weeks of treatment with the molecule MAP4343 reversed excessive...
Survivors of childhood trauma often grow up believing they are unworthy
Well-spoken and seemingly confident, Jane* came to therapy as a single, 55-year-old woman after a string of “toxic” relationships. In our first session, she wondered why she was attracting men who were unavailable emotionally, and why she felt resentful after spending a few months in a relationship with these men.
physiciansweekly.com
Escitalopram Vs. MBSR for the Treatment of Adult Anxiety Disorders
The following is a summary of “Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction vs. Escitalopram for the Treatment of Adults With Anxiety Disorders,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Hoge, et al. Common, extremely upsetting, and negatively affecting illnesses include anxiety disorders. There were efficient therapies available, yet many...
psychologytoday.com
Are Mental Disorders Brain Diseases or Trauma Reactions?
The idea that mental disorders are "reactions" was a longstanding model in psychiatry that was abandoned in favor of the biopsychosocial model. Just like a broken bone, mental disorders are best understood by considering contributions from biological, psychological, and social factors. Personal preferences for how mental disorders are described can...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of bone cancer?
Primary bone cancer, which is cancer that begins in bones, is very rare. Other types of cancer can spread to bones. Knowing the early signs of bone cancer may help a person get a prompt diagnosis and improve their outlook. symptom of bone cancer, whether cancer originates in the bones...
Healthline
What Is the Age of Onset for Schizophrenia?
The average schizophrenia age of onset is in early adulthood, but anyone of any age can develop this condition and the symptoms of psychosis that accompany it. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that affects how you interpret reality. It’s characterized by symptoms of psychosis, and false sensory experiences like hallucinations, delusions, and disjointed thoughts.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young
Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
Comments / 0