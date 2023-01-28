Rowdy Eagles fans celebrating their team’s blowout victory—and impending Super Bowl appearance—ground downtown Philadelphia to a halt Sunday night as thousands took to the streets. Videos across social media showed fans stopping traffic, climbing poles and generally causing havoc in the wake of their team’s 31-7 win over San Francisco. In one particularly troubling incident, fans outside Philadelphia’s City Hall even rode on the tailgate of an ambulance as it attempted to transport an unconscious person through the crowd and to the hospital. The team is set to take on the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.WATCH/WAIT FOR IT: ⁦@PhillyFireDept⁩ Medic ambulance,sirens blaring, somehow fries to get unconscious person on street outside City Hall. And as it passes by, you see a crowd has climbed on back of it, riding on its bumper. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/rRGV2ViI3J— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO