Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Son of Giants legend admits he blew it (again) with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Crap ... I was wrong’
It takes a big man to admit he was wrong. So give credit to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms for owning up to his mistake ... again. Simms, the son of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, hasn’t been the biggest fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Super Bowl tickets: Look how expensive Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
Yardbarker
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
It’s good news, bad news for Eagles as they head to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coaches, players, front office executives and support staff celebrated their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in the Lincoln Financial Field locker room on Sunday night: As players wore their conference championship shirts and hats, smoke from their victory cigars hung in the air.
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo replacing Yankees’ Michael Kay on ESPN Radio?
Michael Kay has made references to the possibility of leaving ESPN Radio once his contract expires later this year. That opens up the possibility for speculation that ESPN could approach Chris Russo for the potential position, being that Russo is already a weekly guest on the network’s show “First Take.”
3 Backup Centers for 76ers to Target at Trade Deadline
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to surge ahead in the Eastern Conference, they will undoubtedly be buyers at this season’s NBA trade deadline. While the entire starting lineup, along with the guard spots on the bench, are seemingly locked down, the Sixers could look for an upgrade at their backup center spot.
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
Chris Simms on Jalen Hurts: 'I was wrong'
And so after the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl Sunday, Simms took a step back and acknowledged that his projections of what Hurts would become have been proven incorrect.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterwards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a transcription of...
NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments
The Super Bowl is an event that is watched by millions annually. However, it seems like San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa will not be one of those watching the game at home. Bosa discussed the upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, saying that while Read more... The post NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on facing his old team in the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl Sunday night after knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a matchup against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Now leading the Chiefs, Andy Reid started his head-coaching career with the Eagles. And after Sunday's win,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Leads Eagles Onto The Field: Watch
Uzi turned out to be a good luck charm. Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
Rowdy Eagles Fans Wreak Havoc in Downtown Philly After Team’s Big Win
Rowdy Eagles fans celebrating their team’s blowout victory—and impending Super Bowl appearance—ground downtown Philadelphia to a halt Sunday night as thousands took to the streets. Videos across social media showed fans stopping traffic, climbing poles and generally causing havoc in the wake of their team’s 31-7 win over San Francisco. In one particularly troubling incident, fans outside Philadelphia’s City Hall even rode on the tailgate of an ambulance as it attempted to transport an unconscious person through the crowd and to the hospital. The team is set to take on the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.WATCH/WAIT FOR IT: @PhillyFireDept Medic ambulance,sirens blaring, somehow fries to get unconscious person on street outside City Hall. And as it passes by, you see a crowd has climbed on back of it, riding on its bumper. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/rRGV2ViI3J— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive
The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
