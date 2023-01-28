ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

3 Backup Centers for 76ers to Target at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to surge ahead in the Eastern Conference, they will undoubtedly be buyers at this season’s NBA trade deadline. While the entire starting lineup, along with the guard spots on the bench, are seemingly locked down, the Sixers could look for an upgrade at their backup center spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win

Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments

The Super Bowl is an event that is watched by millions annually. However, it seems like San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa will not be one of those watching the game at home. Bosa discussed the upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, saying that while Read more... The post NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Leads Eagles Onto The Field: Watch

Uzi turned out to be a good luck charm. Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Rowdy Eagles Fans Wreak Havoc in Downtown Philly After Team’s Big Win

Rowdy Eagles fans celebrating their team’s blowout victory—and impending Super Bowl appearance—ground downtown Philadelphia to a halt Sunday night as thousands took to the streets. Videos across social media showed fans stopping traffic, climbing poles and generally causing havoc in the wake of their team’s 31-7 win over San Francisco. In one particularly troubling incident, fans outside Philadelphia’s City Hall even rode on the tailgate of an ambulance as it attempted to transport an unconscious person through the crowd and to the hospital. The team is set to take on the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.WATCH/WAIT FOR IT: ⁦@PhillyFireDept⁩ Medic ambulance,sirens blaring, somehow fries to get unconscious person on street outside City Hall. And as it passes by, you see a crowd has climbed on back of it, riding on its bumper. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/rRGV2ViI3J— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive

The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
