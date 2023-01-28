Read full article on original website
Allentown over Princeton - Girls basketball recap
Kayla McCrea scored 17 points in Allentown’s 47-35 victory over Princeton in Princeton. Caitlin Landgraf had 15 points and Maryana Olhovsky added eight for Allentown (14-3), which used a 21-6 third quarter to pull away and win its fifth in a row. Gabby Bannett scored nine points and Riley...
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap
Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
Boys basketball: North Brunswick, Linden win - Investor Scholarship Games
Alani Ajigbotosho finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as North Brunswick ousted Woodbridge 67-55 at the Investor Scholarship Games in Clark. Brandon McCain tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Tommy Koroma had 11 for North Brunswick (18-3), which won its sixth straight game and 14 of its last 15. Jack Garbolino finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Aguilar scores 34 to lift Middlesex past North Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar scored a career-high 34 points, making seven 3-pointers to lead Middlesex to a 60-56 victory over North Plainfield in North Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 17 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals in the win. Devine scored the last five points of the night for Middlesex (14-4) to pull away at the end.
Toms River South rolls over Brick Township - Wrestling recap
Josh Alvarado at 175 won the opening bout with a pin in 47 seconds and set the tone as Toms River South won on the road, 49-30, over Brick Township. Toms River South (8-8) won the first eight bouts, including four by pin, a major decision and two forfeits, for an unbeatable 43-0 advantage.
Boys Basketball: Wayne Hills squeezes past Fair Lawn in overtime
Wayne Hills came back to narrowly defeat Fair Lawn in overtime 58-56, in Wayne. Early on in the first quarter Wayne Hills (7-9) held a five point lead, but Fair Lawn (13-4) responded with an 18-9 run in the second quarter to take a 26-22 halftime lead. The Patriots played...
Union City defeats Kearny - Girls basketball recap
Jaida Guerra scored 27 points to lead Union City past Kearny 57-40 in Union City. Union City (13-5) jumped out to a 34-24 lead at halftime before outscoring Kearny 23-16 in the second half. Jaylyn Orefice added 19 points. Ava Hyams led Kearny (15-5) with 17 points. Nominate your game...
Dwight-Englewood defeats New Milford - Girls basketball recap
Natalia Valdez posted 14 points as Dwight-Englewood defeated New Milford 53-37 in New Milford. Dwight-Englewood (14-6) jumped out to a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-23 lead at the half. It outscored New Milford 16-14 in the second half. Lena Most and Karina...
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap
Courtney Howell recorded 16 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead Dwight-Morrow to a one-sided victory at home over Cliffside Park, 67-40. Shakur Merritt scored 16 points while Maurice Williams tallied 11 points and five rebounds for Dwight-Morrow (11-6), which led by seven after one before blowing things open with a 17-5 second quarter.
Dover over Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Evan Correa scored a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead Dover to a victory on the road over Morristown-Beard, 64-58. Joshua Quiles tallied 17 points while A.J. Piechota added 10 points, seven boards and three assists for Dover (7-8), which trailed by five after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-9 second quarter.
Boys Basketball: Robinson leads No. 16 Montclair Immaculate past No. 18 Arts
T.J. Robinson scored 23 points to lead Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 53-50 win over Arts in Paterson. Montclair Immaculate (12-8) trailed by nine after three quarters, before going on a 23-11 run in the fourth quarter to take home the win. Spencer Joyner...
Bleecker’s eight 3-pointers power No. 13 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Bleecker made a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Seton Hall Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 70-29 victory over West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Four of Bleecker’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter...
Girls Basketball: No. 18 Trinity Hall wins big over Howell
Trinity Hall, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised past Howell for a 61-33 victory, in Farmingdale. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Girls basketball: Fair Lawn utilizes 14-0 fourth quarter for comeback win over Wayne Hills
Rachel Schmitt scored a game-high 10 to lead Fair Lawn to a come-from-behind victory at home over Wayne Hills, 29-19. Faith Erasmo went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line on the way to eight points while Isabella Fontanez chipped in six points for Fair Lawn (11-8), which trailed by four after three before putting the game away with a 14-0 fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Chatham punches gas from start to finish against Madison on way to 13th straight win
The speed limit outside Chatham High on Lafayette Avenue is a strictly enforced 25 miles per hour. Good thing those laws aren’t applied so rigidly inside.
