North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Allentown over Princeton - Girls basketball recap

Kayla McCrea scored 17 points in Allentown’s 47-35 victory over Princeton in Princeton. Caitlin Landgraf had 15 points and Maryana Olhovsky added eight for Allentown (14-3), which used a 21-6 third quarter to pull away and win its fifth in a row. Gabby Bannett scored nine points and Riley...
PRINCETON, NJ
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Boys basketball: North Brunswick, Linden win - Investor Scholarship Games

Alani Ajigbotosho finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as North Brunswick ousted Woodbridge 67-55 at the Investor Scholarship Games in Clark. Brandon McCain tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Tommy Koroma had 11 for North Brunswick (18-3), which won its sixth straight game and 14 of its last 15. Jack Garbolino finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Union City defeats Kearny - Girls basketball recap

Jaida Guerra scored 27 points to lead Union City past Kearny 57-40 in Union City. Union City (13-5) jumped out to a 34-24 lead at halftime before outscoring Kearny 23-16 in the second half. Jaylyn Orefice added 19 points. Ava Hyams led Kearny (15-5) with 17 points. Nominate your game...
UNION CITY, NJ
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap

Courtney Howell recorded 16 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead Dwight-Morrow to a one-sided victory at home over Cliffside Park, 67-40. Shakur Merritt scored 16 points while Maurice Williams tallied 11 points and five rebounds for Dwight-Morrow (11-6), which led by seven after one before blowing things open with a 17-5 second quarter.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
Dover over Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Evan Correa scored a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead Dover to a victory on the road over Morristown-Beard, 64-58. Joshua Quiles tallied 17 points while A.J. Piechota added 10 points, seven boards and three assists for Dover (7-8), which trailed by five after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-9 second quarter.
DOVER, NJ
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
