Sooners pick up another projection for 2024 4-Star RB Jeremy Payne

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up another prediction for 2024 four-star running back, Jeremy Payne. This time from SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion.

Less than a week after receiving a Rivals FutureCast from national recruiting analyst Nick Harris, McCuistion followed that up with a favorable Sooners prediction of his own.

Oklahoma running back coach DeMarco Murray has become a machine on the recruiting trail. Though he hasn’t landed a five-star running back yet, he’s consistently landing four-star running backs for the Sooners.

If Payne were to commit, that would make the third cycle in a row in which Murray landed a four-star running back. In the 2022 cycle, they brought in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk. In 2023, Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.

Payne is a shifty runner with breakaway speed. He regularly makes people miss in the open field. He’s got excellent vision and agility and is a threat to score every time he touches the football. In the passing game, he looks more like a wide receiver with the way he brings in the ball. He’s a natural hands catcher that will be effective down the field on wheel routes, over the middle on Texas routes, or in the screen game.

Jeremy Payne is a dynamic player that brings a home-run hitting ability that would be a huge asset for the Oklahoma Sooners if they were to land his commitment.

Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

FutureCasts from Nick Harris at Rivals and Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com at Rivals.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projection currently has the Texas A&M Aggies as the current leaders for Payne.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 155 19 3

247Sports 4 154 22 10

247 Composite 4 166 27 15

On3 Recruiting 4 261 51 25

On3 Consensus 4 175 28 17

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, Tx

Projected Position RB

Height 5-10

Weight 170

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Baylor

Boston College

Duke

Houston

Kansas

Oregon State

TCU Horned Frogs

Indiana Hoosiers

Utah

List

List

