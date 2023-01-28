ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners pick up another projection for 2024 4-Star RB Jeremy Payne

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners picked up another prediction for 2024 four-star running back, Jeremy Payne. This time from SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion.

Less than a week after receiving a Rivals FutureCast from national recruiting analyst Nick Harris, McCuistion followed that up with a favorable Sooners prediction of his own.

Oklahoma running back coach DeMarco Murray has become a machine on the recruiting trail. Though he hasn’t landed a five-star running back yet, he’s consistently landing four-star running backs for the Sooners.

If Payne were to commit, that would make the third cycle in a row in which Murray landed a four-star running back. In the 2022 cycle, they brought in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk. In 2023, Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.

Payne is a shifty runner with breakaway speed. He regularly makes people miss in the open field. He’s got excellent vision and agility and is a threat to score every time he touches the football. In the passing game, he looks more like a wide receiver with the way he brings in the ball. He’s a natural hands catcher that will be effective down the field on wheel routes, over the middle on Texas routes, or in the screen game.

Jeremy Payne is a dynamic player that brings a home-run hitting ability that would be a huge asset for the Oklahoma Sooners if they were to land his commitment.

Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • FutureCasts from Nick Harris at Rivals and Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com at Rivals.
  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projection currently has the Texas A&M Aggies as the current leaders for Payne.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 155 19 3

247Sports 4 154 22 10

247 Composite 4 166 27 15

On3 Recruiting 4 261 51 25

On3 Consensus 4 175 28 17

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, Tx

Projected Position RB

Height 5-10

Weight 170

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Baylor
  • Boston College
  • Duke
  • Houston
  • Kansas
  • Oregon State
  • TCU Horned Frogs
  • Indiana Hoosiers
  • Utah

List

List

