Amen yes anyone should have been able to decide whether they wanted to risk Covid to see a live one dying! To live without seeing that loved one is worse that getting Covid itself
unbelievable... my mother past alone and isolated... she had dementia and to have her sole caretaker not be able to see her was horrible.. ultimately she died lonely and with a broken 💔 behind a closed door with Noone in the room with her 😢. I will never forgive myself for not just force my way in to see her. haunts me everyday...
yes, my mom was one, after a BEAUTIFUL LONG LIFE, HE CROSSED OVER WITHOUT HER FAMILY BY HER SIDE, ONLY MYSELF AND 1 SIBLING WERE ALLOWED TO BE THERE!VERY HURTFUL AND SAD 😔
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
Doctors and midwives who deliver babies from N.J.’s poorest families just got a raise
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
N.J. legal weed: How to tip your budtender after making a purchase at the local dispensary
Murphy says using COVID funds to buy SUVs to carry state officials was not ‘illegitimate’
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
N.J. bagel shop etiquette: 7 ways to make sure nobody hates you
Senior living community among ‘unwitting’ providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philadelphia-bound Plane After Alleged Bomb Threat
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expands to all 21 N.J. counties
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
Police beating death of Tyre Nichols spurs calls for change in N.J. ‘There’s no excuse for that cruelty.’
N.J. cop should be charged after video shows him repeatedly punching 14-year-old, lawyer says
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
N.J. gets $25M to help reduce traffic deaths
N.J. reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; 4 counties have ‘high’ levels of virus, CDC says
Saudi Charged in NJ School Bus Heist Threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘Privileged whitey’
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
Beware — Candy scam targets NJ college students
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 61