ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Comments / 61

njgirl
3d ago

Amen yes anyone should have been able to decide whether they wanted to risk Covid to see a live one dying! To live without seeing that loved one is worse that getting Covid itself

Reply
26
Rose Gonzalez
3d ago

unbelievable... my mother past alone and isolated... she had dementia and to have her sole caretaker not be able to see her was horrible.. ultimately she died lonely and with a broken 💔 behind a closed door with Noone in the room with her 😢. I will never forgive myself for not just force my way in to see her. haunts me everyday...

Reply(4)
21
Silas Bogin
4d ago

yes, my mom was one, after a BEAUTIFUL LONG LIFE, HE CROSSED OVER WITHOUT HER FAMILY BY HER SIDE, ONLY MYSELF AND 1 SIBLING WERE ALLOWED TO BE THERE!VERY HURTFUL AND SAD 😔

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Shore News Network

NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey

JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. cop should be charged after video shows him repeatedly punching 14-year-old, lawyer says

An attorney for a South Jersey family has released a video allegedly showing a police officer punching a 14-year-old after kicking down the door of his house. The Salem City police officer entered the residence without a warrant on Oct. 22 after attempting to question the teen about a fight, then repeatedly punched the boy and threw him to the floor, according to attorney Durann Neil Jr.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. gets $25M to help reduce traffic deaths

The Federal Highway Administration awarded $25 million in Safe Streets and Road for All grants to 11 New Jersey municipalities and agencies as part of a larger national program intended to reduce increasing traffic deaths. The grants, announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Wednesday, fund one construction project for...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy