Read full article on original website
Related
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Skyland Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Skyland Conference for Feb. 1:
Roselle Catholic’s No. 1 boys basketball team without 2 stars after double scare
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff called it “a gut punch for my kids” when recent McDonald’s All-American selection Mackenzie Mgbako was carried off the floor 30 seconds into Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. And if the collective wind wasn’t knocked out of the Lions...
Boys Basketball: Red Bank Catholic wins big over Red Bank Regional
Red Bank Catholic cruised past rivals Red Bank Regional by a final of 78-55, in Red Bank. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The best girls basketball single-game performances of the season so far
The 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is just a few weeks away. The season is going by in a flash, and teams have already started their county or conference tournaments over the last week. It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line, filled with a lot of drama that is sure to bring some top performances from players.
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8
Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Mikulka the difference as East Brunswick tips Eastern - Boys basketball recap
Mike Mikulka scored 21 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-63 road win over Eastern in Voorhees, Camden County. Matt Mikulka and Cam Vick had 12 points each in the win. Max Portnoy had 19 points and Damien Edwards 16 for Eastern.
Boys basketball: North Brunswick, Linden win - Investor Scholarship Games
Alani Ajigbotosho finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as North Brunswick ousted Woodbridge 67-55 at the Investor Scholarship Games in Clark. Brandon McCain tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Tommy Koroma had 11 for North Brunswick (18-3), which won its sixth straight game and 14 of its last 15. Jack Garbolino finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
Boys Basketball: Wayne Hills squeezes past Fair Lawn in overtime
Wayne Hills came back to narrowly defeat Fair Lawn in overtime 58-56, in Wayne. Early on in the first quarter Wayne Hills (7-9) held a five point lead, but Fair Lawn (13-4) responded with an 18-9 run in the second quarter to take a 26-22 halftime lead. The Patriots played...
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Shannon leads Haddon Heights over Sterling - Boys basketball recap
Brendan Shannon scored 21 points as Haddon Heights claimed a 56-45 home win over Sterling. Damier Outterbridge-ali chipped in with 10 points in the win. Jaydis McFadden scored 13 points for Sterling. Julian Johnson added 10 more.
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. West Windsor-Plainsboro South at West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 7pm. Timothy Christian vs. Wardlaw-Hartridge at Wardlaw-Hartridge HS, 4pm. South Brunswick at Cinnaminson, 5:15pm. Spotswood at Middlesex, 5:30pm. Perth Amboy Magnet at Dunellen, 5:30pm. South River at Iselin Kennedy, 5:30pm.
Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap
Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
HS hockey playoff outlook, 2 weeks from cutoff: Where do Public A teams stand?
The state tournament cutoff on Feb. 13 is quickly approaching. The stretch run of the regular season is here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Green lifts Camden Eastside over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green scored 14 points as Camden Eastside held off Bishop Eustace for a 54-48 road win in Pennsauken. Jalen Long added 11 points in a winning effort. Bishop Eustace statistics were not reported. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball sophomores? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the junior class last week. We now begin with the underclassmen with the top sophomores in the state this season.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0