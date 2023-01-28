ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Skyland Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Skyland Conference for Feb. 1:
NJ.com

The best girls basketball single-game performances of the season so far

The 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is just a few weeks away. The season is going by in a flash, and teams have already started their county or conference tournaments over the last week. It’s going to be a sprint to the finish line, filled with a lot of drama that is sure to bring some top performances from players.
NJ.com

Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8

Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: North Brunswick, Linden win - Investor Scholarship Games

Alani Ajigbotosho finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as North Brunswick ousted Woodbridge 67-55 at the Investor Scholarship Games in Clark. Brandon McCain tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Tommy Koroma had 11 for North Brunswick (18-3), which won its sixth straight game and 14 of its last 15. Jack Garbolino finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap

Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak

Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. West Windsor-Plainsboro South at West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 7pm. Timothy Christian vs. Wardlaw-Hartridge at Wardlaw-Hartridge HS, 4pm. South Brunswick at Cinnaminson, 5:15pm. Spotswood at Middlesex, 5:30pm. Perth Amboy Magnet at Dunellen, 5:30pm. South River at Iselin Kennedy, 5:30pm.
NJ.com

Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap

Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy