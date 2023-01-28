Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Skyland Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Skyland Conference for Feb. 1:
Boys basketball: North Brunswick, Linden win - Investor Scholarship Games
Alani Ajigbotosho finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as North Brunswick ousted Woodbridge 67-55 at the Investor Scholarship Games in Clark. Brandon McCain tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Tommy Koroma had 11 for North Brunswick (18-3), which won its sixth straight game and 14 of its last 15. Jack Garbolino finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Girls Basketball: No. 12 Saddle River Day edges out No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas
In a game that was close from start to finish, Saddle River Day, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up a narrow 64-62 win over No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Turner scores 1,000th point as Deptford tops Cumberland
Deptford defeated Cumberland 73-61 despite Ethan Turner scoring his 1,000th career point for the Colts, in Deptford. Turner finished with 25 points, which was a game high. The senior has scored 374 total points so far this season, which is already better than the 370 points he scored total during his junior season.
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap
Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Green lifts Camden Eastside over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green scored 14 points as Camden Eastside held off Bishop Eustace for a 54-48 road win in Pennsauken. Jalen Long added 11 points in a winning effort. Bishop Eustace statistics were not reported. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
Dover over Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Evan Correa scored a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead Dover to a victory on the road over Morristown-Beard, 64-58. Joshua Quiles tallied 17 points while A.J. Piechota added 10 points, seven boards and three assists for Dover (7-8), which trailed by five after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-9 second quarter.
Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap
Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
Bleecker’s eight 3-pointers power No. 13 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Bleecker made a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Seton Hall Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 70-29 victory over West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Four of Bleecker’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter...
Walker scores 32 to power Old Bridge past South Brunswick - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker erupted for a career-high 32 points, fueling Old Bridge to a 71-55 victory over South Brunswick in Monmouth Junction. Leena Tran had 21 points and 11 rebounds as she made five 3-pointers for an Old Bridge (12-7) team that used a 19-6 second quarter to pull away. Zainab Soomro scored 10 points and Abigail Jazmin added eight with five rebounds and four assists.
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap
Courtney Howell recorded 16 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead Dwight-Morrow to a one-sided victory at home over Cliffside Park, 67-40. Shakur Merritt scored 16 points while Maurice Williams tallied 11 points and five rebounds for Dwight-Morrow (11-6), which led by seven after one before blowing things open with a 17-5 second quarter.
Lemons stars as Atlantic City tips Egg Harbor - Girls basketball recap
Sasha Lemons had 19 points as Atlantic City rallied for a 43-41 road win at Egg Harbor Township. Quanirah Cherry-Montague chipped in with seven points in the win. Averie Harding had a dozen points and Lyla Brown added 11 for EHT.
