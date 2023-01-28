ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Skyland Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Skyland Conference for Feb. 1:
Boys basketball: North Brunswick, Linden win - Investor Scholarship Games

Alani Ajigbotosho finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as North Brunswick ousted Woodbridge 67-55 at the Investor Scholarship Games in Clark. Brandon McCain tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Tommy Koroma had 11 for North Brunswick (18-3), which won its sixth straight game and 14 of its last 15. Jack Garbolino finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Rosen leads Ramsey past Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Rosen posted 21 points to carry Ramsey to a 56-27 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Hannah McGurr posted 14 points for Ramsey (11-8), who went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter en route to an 11-point halftime lead. The second half was all Ramsey, outscoring Pascack Hills 31-13.
RAMSEY, NJ
Dover over Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Evan Correa scored a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead Dover to a victory on the road over Morristown-Beard, 64-58. Joshua Quiles tallied 17 points while A.J. Piechota added 10 points, seven boards and three assists for Dover (7-8), which trailed by five after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-9 second quarter.
DOVER, NJ
Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap

Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
PAULSBORO, NJ
No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap

Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
CAMDEN, NJ
Walker scores 32 to power Old Bridge past South Brunswick - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Walker erupted for a career-high 32 points, fueling Old Bridge to a 71-55 victory over South Brunswick in Monmouth Junction. Leena Tran had 21 points and 11 rebounds as she made five 3-pointers for an Old Bridge (12-7) team that used a 19-6 second quarter to pull away. Zainab Soomro scored 10 points and Abigail Jazmin added eight with five rebounds and four assists.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap

Courtney Howell recorded 16 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead Dwight-Morrow to a one-sided victory at home over Cliffside Park, 67-40. Shakur Merritt scored 16 points while Maurice Williams tallied 11 points and five rebounds for Dwight-Morrow (11-6), which led by seven after one before blowing things open with a 17-5 second quarter.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
