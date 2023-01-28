ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

MLive.com

Tigers sign speedy outfielder to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran outfielder Jonathan Davis to a minor-league contract. Davis was on the list of players invited to spring training released on Monday. Davis, who turns 31 in May, spent last season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He played well at Triple-A Nashville and logged 91 plate appearances with the big-league club. Although he hit just .224 with a .581 OPS (71 OPS+), he stole seven bases in eight attempts while playing exclusively in center field for the Brewers.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
FanSided

MLB news: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays

It’s the last day of January and, as we finish off the last month without baseball until potentially December, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a hire for the New York Yankees, stadium news for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a beloved fan mourned by the Cleveland Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tomase: New Red Sox reliever owns one of the wildest MLB records

The Red Sox acquired a record-setting reliever on Monday – even if it's a record he'd rather forget. Richard Bleier arrived from the Marlins in exchange for recently DFA'd reliever Matt Barnes because he throws strikes, keeps the ball in the park, and provides another left-handed option after last week's trade of Josh Taylor to the Royals.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young award plaques with 1 key flaw

The Cy Young award plaques that Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara received on Saturday contained major spelling errors. The 2022 MLB season concluded after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Since then, the league had an absurd Hot Stove season, and year-end awards were handed out. When it comes to the best pitchers in the American League and National League for the 2022 season, those honors went to Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, respectively. Both pitchers won them unanimously, receiving all 30 first-place votes.
The Comeback

Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts

Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract

Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
BOSTON, MA
