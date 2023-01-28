Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...

QUEENS, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO