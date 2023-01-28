ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans Wire staff picks for conference championship games

By Mike Moraitis, Ryan Sikes, Tyler Rowland, Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As we do every week, our staff here at Titans Wire has made its picks for the two conference championship games set to take place this Sunday.

Those games will see the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead.

Despite their team not being in it, Titans fans do have some rooting interest in terms of former players of the team, of which there are four remaining in the playoffs.

The two most notable are Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and punter Brett Kern, both of whom are vying to play in their first-career Super Bowl.

While Brown winning one would be a tough pill to swallow, the fact that Kern can win one also would no doubt soften the blow. But first, the Eagles have to get past the Niners.

Let’s see what our staff thinks about that game and Chiefs-Bengals ahead of Sunday.

Mike Moraitis

Bengals at Chiefs: Chiefs

49ers at Eagles: Eagles

Shaun Calderon

Bengals at Chiefs: Chiefs

Niners at Eagles: Eagles

Ryan Sikes

Bengals at Chiefs: Bengals

Niners at Eagles: Eagles

Tyler Rowland

Bengals at Chiefs: Bengals

49ers at Eagles: Eagles

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

