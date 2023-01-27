Read full article on original website
Olathe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Olathe. The Spring Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe West High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Spring Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe West High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KMBC.com
T-38s to fly over Arrowhead before AFC Championship Game between Chiefs, Bengals
Arrowhead Stadium will have a loud treat on Sunday afternoon. Four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base will kickoff the conference title game in a pre-game flyover. The T-38 is a twin engine, supersonic jet trainer. Whiteman says it's primarily used for training pilots.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory
Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” through his telescope and iPhone.
kcur.org
Shawnee just installed a 13-foot sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok. Here's the story behind it
A 13-foot-tall sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok on his horse – created with the recommendation of Shawnee artist Charles Goslin – was installed at a prominent point along Shawnee Mission Parkway on Tuesday, just two days after Goslin’s death at age 91. Although the original concept for...
KCTV 5
Neighboring communities join Raymore in attempt to head off potential landfill proposal
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Raymore is gaining some allies from neighboring communities as it continues to raise concerns about a potential landfill proposal on the southern edge of Kansas City, Missouri. Kris Turnbow, the mayor of Raymore, first raised concerns about the idea in the fall when...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Can February get snowier? (FRI-1/27)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weird month of January continues to draw to a close. We’re running 9 degrees above average and it’s our warmest January (so far) since 2006. We’ve had 3 inches of snow and will likely finish the month below average. For the...
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
Pickup driver dies in fiery crash near Ottawa
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after the driver of a pickup lost control and crashed east of Ottawa.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
tourcounsel.com
Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
