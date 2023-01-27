Read full article on original website
Related
Fisherman Catches Big Ol’ Chinook Salmon Out Of A Storm Drain In Wisconsin Creek
This is what it is all about. An unexpected catch is what keeps fisherman running to the rivers, lakes and streams in their respective areas. The hope that a big one will come out of nowhere keeps dreams alive. It’s videos like this that help that too. A situation where...
Deadliest Catch returns in 2023 despite closing of fisheries
Deadliest Catch, the reality television series that follows crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels will return next April, despite the red king crab season being closed by Alaskan authorities.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Lake Trout Ever Caught in Alaska
With over three million lakes, 12,000 rivers, and numerous ponds and creeks, Alaska has everything it needs to be named the world’s most magnificent freshwater, sea, fly, and even ice fishing destination. Alaska’s waterways are home to more than 600 species of fish. This includes a variety of salmon, steelhead, halibut, Arctic grayling, northern pike, and Dolly Varden. One of the most popular freshwater species in Alaska is lake trout, also known as the “tyrant of the lakes” in the Native American language. This article is about the largest lake trout ever caught in Alaska and provides all the necessary details about the fish.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Coast Guard Cracks Down on Northwest's AIS-Disabling Fishermen
The U.S. Coast Guard's Columbia River unit is beginning to crack down on fishermen who turn off their AIS to keep their location secret. Operating "dark" is a common procedure in the Northwest's coastal fisheries. AIS broadcasts a vessel's position, and that is exactly what fishermen want to avoid: Their AIS track line gives away the locations where they're setting their crab pots. By disabling AIS - one of the maritime industry's best navigational safety tools - they make themselves harder for other fishermen to track. This also elevates the risk of an unwanted interaction with merchant shipping, especially in heavy rain or fog.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a beautiful outdoor state with lots of activities. Not only can you climb stunning mountains, hike through scenic trails, and canoe or kayak in crystal clear waters, but fishing is a huge hobby and sport in the state! Arizona is home to at least 128 lakes, so you won’t run out of fishing options.
fishing licenses in California
Fishing is a popular pastime in California, but before you head out to your favorite spot, it's important to make sure you have the proper license. In California, fishing licenses are required for anyone over the age of 16 who wants to fish in freshwater or saltwater.
lakelandhawkeye.com
Beyond the Paddle
Lakeland High School (LHS) and Sandpoint High School (SHS) have had a rivalry going on for quite some time. Some of the LHS staff have graduated from LHS, and the rivalry is something new for them. Before LHS participated in Battle for the Paddle, the school was a part of...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Diablo Lake?
If you plan to visit one of the most popular lake locations in Washington state, you may wonder how deep Diablo Lake is. After all, this is a popular lake for water activities and hiking! As a result, you may want to know if it’s the right lake to add to your itinerary.
Comments / 0