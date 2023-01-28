ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Are You Ready? Are You i-Ready?: New Online Program Launches at Rahway's Franklin Elementary

By David Brighouse
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — The great majority of the news TAPinto Rahway receives from Franklin Elementary School comes from Linda Lampert, the school's technology facilitator. She does a great job keeping us informed and, by extension, keeping the Rahway community up-to-date on all the good things happening over at Franklin School. She has just shared with us news of another initiative taking place among the elementary students there, this one perhaps a bit closer to the work she does every day, as the school's technology expert.

The new initiative is called i-Ready, and it is a building-wide competition, an online program for reading and mathematics designed to assist teachers to better assess their students' needs, personalize learning, and monitor progress throughout the school year.

Lampert told us, "The i-Ready program allows teachers to meet students exactly where they are and provides data to increase students’ learning gains. The competition is intended to positively reinforce the students and encourage them to take their iReady work seriously, while at the same time allowing for a fun school-wide experience."

There are a variety of ways for students to win throughout the competition and earn prizes, games, and parties, based on weekly completed lessons for each grade level, classroom, or even on an individual basis. Students making the greatest progress and improvements over the course of the competition are also recognized.

Lampert reports that Franklin's teachers are pleased with the progress they've seen thus far. "The students have been working hard and showing amazing growth," she said.

For example, Franklin's third graders recently earned a dance party and ice cream social for securing the greatest number of repeated grade-level wins. Students in other grades have also earned dance parties that will take place in upcoming weeks.

The prizes have been provided by two successful DonorsChoose grants that Gregory Mariconda, Franklin's school counselor, requested and received for the school.

RELATED NEWS: Do You Know When Benjamin Franklin Was Born? Can You Guess Which Rahway Elementary Students Do?

