West Lafayette, IN

GoldandBlack.com Purdue sports Saturday Simulcast: Jan. 28, 2023

By Alan Karpick
 4 days ago
In today’s Jan. 28, 2023 edition of Saturday Simulcast, Brian Neubert, Mike Carmin and Alan Karpick talk about Purdue’s 75-70 win over Michigan and what’s ahead for the Boilermakers as they battle Michigan State on Sunday (Jan. 29) in Mackey Arena. The trio also discusses the landscape of the Big Ten race, including what competition the Boilermakers might have down the stretch. Karpick also talks with GoldandBlack.com Purdue football beat writer Tom Dienhart about coach Ryan Walters’ progress in the transfer portal and recruiting. Also, Dienhart outlines a busy weekend in Purdue football recruiting, including visits from 2023 and 2024 prospects. Thanks to the Union Club Hotel, which includes the BoilerUp Bar and 811 Bistro, for supporting Saturday Simulcast.

Audio only LINK

