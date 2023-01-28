LaPhonso Ellis highlights key matchup in Kansas vs. Kentucky game

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

An unranked Kentucky team is set to host No. 9 Kansas at Rupp Arena this evening. Despite the top-10 ranking, the Jayhawks are losers of three straight and trying not to drop a fourth. Meanwhile, Kentucky is playing its best basketball of the season heading into this year’s premier home game. As for the game itself, ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis sees one specific matchup that could decide the winner later tonight.

“It’s going to be KJ Adams of Kansas against Oscar Tshiebwe,” said Ellis on Saturday morning’s SportsCenter, noting the lack of front-court depth as a concern for the Jayhawks. “Particularly for KJ Adams on a Kansas team who really doesn’t have a lot of depth on the season, and particularly at the five spot.”

Though he’s undersized at just 6-7, Adams has really come on strong as a small-ball center for Bill Self. “You’re talking about a KJ Adams who didn’t score in double figures through his first seven or eight games. Since then, he’s averaging 14 points a game,” added Ellis.

The former Notre Dame star explained that foul trouble has been a bit of an issue for Adams, and if Kansas has any chance at stopping Tshiebwe, they need Adams to avoid picking up fouls.

“So he’s going to have to make sure that he stays out of foul trouble. In their last two losses, he got in a little bit of foul trouble. When he goes off the floor they don’t have anyone to come in and do what he does. He’s a great offensive rebounder, he’s terrific in ball screen situations, rolling short and making plays from there. And in short shot clock situations, he can switch out on a guard and keep the guard in front. He is vital to the success of Kansas today. If he goes out of the game with foul trouble, Oscar Tshiebwe will dominate this game.”

There you have it from LaPhonso Ellis. Oscar Tshiebwe is obviously a massive challenge for any team to guard. But for a Kansas team with a small center and not much depth behind him, the task is even tougher. KJ Adams has to stay in this game for the Jayhawks to come away with a win.