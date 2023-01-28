ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Offers Texas Commit Hunter Moddon

By Sean Nelson
 4 days ago
Hunter Moddon (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Despite his commitment to Texas, 2024 ATH Hunter Moddon is considering other schools including Oregon who recently offered.

247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”

Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

$15,000 reward for wolf killer

Whoever knows the identity of the poacher who killed a collared Oregon male wolf in October could claim a $15,000 reward. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered $5,000, but the Oregon Wildlife Coalition recently added money to boost the reward to $15,000. Agencies first released news of the killing of the federally protected wolf known as OR-103 in December. The wolf, which had traveled south to California, had a paw injury and preyed on easier-to-hunt livestock while in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget

The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Education and human services, including funding behavioral health and homelessness, make up a combined 75% of the […] The post Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Ash Jurberg

Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
opb.org

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School

Kate Brown hasn’t yet announced professional plans now that she’s departed the Oregon governor’s mansion. But for a week or so this spring, Brown is Cambridge-bound. The former governor has been tapped as a “visiting fellow” at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. That means Brown is headed to the university campus this semester to offer its students a glimpse into what she learned over decades in state politics – and as a sometimes controversial and unpopular executive.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions

Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds

Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
2urbangirls.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $613 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $613 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
TEXAS STATE
