Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

RECAP: Wrestling Sweeps S.C. Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs completed their Southern Conference tour of South Carolina with a 31-6 triumph at The Citadel. The win puts the Mocs alone atop the SoCon at 4-0. The win included three tech falls and a major decision. The seven bonus points helped clinch the match after the seventh bout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelblog.org

Stone Mountain GA

Days 37 - 38 After another short drive and mostly easy drive we arrived in Stone Mountain GA. I say mostly easy because it has been some time since we have had to deal with city traffic. Stone Mountain is only 16 miles from Atlanta GA, and all of its wonderful traffic.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
wutc.org

TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga

And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

UTC to celebrate ‘Black Renaissance’ during Black History Month

Check the Black History Month events calendar for a complete listing of activities. Programming will continually be added throughout February. Every February, the achievements and history of African Americans are recognized and commemorated as part of Black History Month. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s celebration of Black History Month...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
lafamilytravel.com

A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee

Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
MONTEAGLE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
travelweekly.com

American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord

I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

