Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
gomocs.com
RECAP: Wrestling Sweeps S.C. Weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs completed their Southern Conference tour of South Carolina with a 31-6 triumph at The Citadel. The win puts the Mocs alone atop the SoCon at 4-0. The win included three tech falls and a major decision. The seven bonus points helped clinch the match after the seventh bout.
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
utc.edu
Music, life and legacy of Roland Hayes to be featured at UTC’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall
A renowned tenor is coming to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to perform a one-person show on the stage that bears the name of the musician who first presented the music. Jackson Caesar will perform music by Roland Hayes in the style of Hayes in “Spirituals: Celebrating the Music,...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
travelblog.org
Stone Mountain GA
Days 37 - 38 After another short drive and mostly easy drive we arrived in Stone Mountain GA. I say mostly easy because it has been some time since we have had to deal with city traffic. Stone Mountain is only 16 miles from Atlanta GA, and all of its wonderful traffic.
wutc.org
TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga
And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
utc.edu
UTC to celebrate ‘Black Renaissance’ during Black History Month
Check the Black History Month events calendar for a complete listing of activities. Programming will continually be added throughout February. Every February, the achievements and history of African Americans are recognized and commemorated as part of Black History Month. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s celebration of Black History Month...
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
WDEF
More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World
Forbes Advisor released its list of the 50 best places to travel for 2023.
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
chattanoogapulse.com
South Chattanooga Community Church To Provide Hot Showers To Local Unhoused Residents
Imagine the feeling of taking a hot shower after a long day. Fifteen simple minutes of peace, privacy, and relaxation. For most people, that is a daily ritual. For those living on the streets, it is an inconceivable privilege. That is why Bridge City Community Church is gearing up to...
lafamilytravel.com
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
‘Please love me’: Abandoned Chattanooga dog reunited with owner
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
travelweekly.com
American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord
I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
chattanoogapulse.com
Free Passes To The Hunter Museum Are Now Available At The Chattanooga Public Library
The Chattanooga Public Library and the Hunter Museum of American Art are excited to announce that all library locations now have museum passes that can be checked out for free with a library card. The Hunter and the Library first partnered in 2022 to offer free admission with a library...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her Honor
The 4-year-old dog that was abandoned and later reunited with her owner, thanks to a good Samaritan's intervention and a Facebook post, now has a MAC Cares Fund opened for her.
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
