Ocoee to hold grand opening, ribbon-cutting for wellness park
The city of Ocoee will hold a Valentine’s Day grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Healthy West Orange Wellness Park at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The new park is located directly across from the Ocoee Police Department at 1320 S. Bluford Ave. The Ocoee Community Redevelopment...
Orange County to host community meeting tonight
The Orange County zoning division will host a community meeting to discuss a Woodlawn Cemetery special exception request at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Gotha Middle School cafeteria located at 9155 Gotha Road, Windermere. The meeting will discuss the potential installation of a cemetery services building. Parking for...
Austin Arthur to enter Orange County Commission race
Austin Arthur, a longtime West Orange resident and business owner, has announced his candidacy for the Orange County Commission District 1 seat. In a prepared statement, Arthur said he will file for the 2024 election Wednesday, Feb. 1. He is the first to announce a challenge to current County Commissioner Nicole Wilson, who was elected to the seat in 2020.
Sip coffee while chatting with Oakland town manager
Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites residents to join him for coffee and conversation. Coffee with the Town Manager will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served. Participants are...
City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program
Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
Villages of Wesmere home tops Ocoee sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Villages of Wesmere topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The townhouse at 2160 Velvet Leaf Drive, Ocoee, sold Jan. 25, for $410,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,058 square feet of living area. Days on market: Three.
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why were they thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why they...
Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location
Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
Crooked Can Brewing Co. has big plans in Lake County
One of the region’s best-known breweries is adding a major project to one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments in Central Florida.
We shouldn’t have to show IDs at the square
I live in Sumter County. Sumter County pays for the entertainment on the square. We should all be allowed to take part in what our county pays. The Villages has taken most of our county. Michele Wilson. Sumter County.
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
Windermere Trails home tops Horizon West sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Windermere Trails topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 11849 Cave Run Ave., Windermere, sold Jan. 25, for $699,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,414 square feet of living area. Days on market: 150.
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
The Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party is back in Historic Downtown Sanford for its 9th year! This exciting community event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring delicious food, live music, and lots of fun. Guests can gather at the parade starting point on...
Road construction leaves some Kissimmee residents feeling trapped
A construction crew hired by the city to pave dirt roads installed a new curb that was too high for some residents to drive over.
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church.
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
