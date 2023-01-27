The application for the 2023-24 WKU English Department Undergraduate scholarships is now available. With the exception of the Department of English Scholarship for Racial Equity, the Paul Bush Memorial Scholarship, and the Alan Miller Memorial Scholarship, students need to have completed at least two non-Colonnade English courses to qualify for these scholarships. The Catherine Ward Scholarship and Valerie Scott Scholarship for Gender and Women's Studies minors require at least six hours towards the minor in place of the two English courses requirement.

