Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wku.edu
Scholarships Application Due Monday, February 6th
The application for the 2023-24 WKU English Department Undergraduate scholarships is now available. With the exception of the Department of English Scholarship for Racial Equity, the Paul Bush Memorial Scholarship, and the Alan Miller Memorial Scholarship, students need to have completed at least two non-Colonnade English courses to qualify for these scholarships. The Catherine Ward Scholarship and Valerie Scott Scholarship for Gender and Women's Studies minors require at least six hours towards the minor in place of the two English courses requirement.
wku.edu
KY NSF EPSCoR RIE granted to Physics faculty to acquire atomic force microscope
We are pleased to share that Dr. Ali Oguz Er, an Associate Professor in the WKU Department of Physics and Astronomy received a KY NSF EPSCoR RIE grant to fund the acquisition of an atomic force microscope. “Atomic force microscopy will make the invisible visible to us,” Dr. Er said....
Comments / 0