ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Trump says he’s ‘more angry’ and ‘more committed’ to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus

By Kate Sullivan
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1205

Diane Griffin
4d ago

haha. notice how the article says " hundreds." what happened to the tens of thousands coming to see him like it use to be. lolgood. time to knock his ego down and put him in his place where he belongs. low on the list. LOSER!

Reply(49)
154
Harvlis
4d ago

Where is the DOJ? He should have been locked up years ago. Some countries would have killed him, for what he’s done.

Reply(176)
182
Chris C.
4d ago

The heartbreak tour. They've kicked half the Republicans out. Many were killed off by horse dewormer. Plenty in jail. I expect small crowds of knuckle draggers.

Reply(19)
91
Related
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy