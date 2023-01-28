Read full article on original website
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative applauds USTR action in Canada quota trade dispute
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, applauded an announcement by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai that the U.S. will continue challenging Canada over its allocation of tariff-rate quotas for dairy products. Tai said that per her official request,...
Kaukauna Fire Destroys Home
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the...
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
Brown County 17-year-old Endangered Teen Missing
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez from Wrightstown. They say Velazquez is endangered. Her family and police have concerns for her safety. She was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Velazquez’s description:. Height: 5’3″...
