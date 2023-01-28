ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

94.3 Jack FM

Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured

DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
94.3 Jack FM

Kaukauna Fire Destroys Home

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the...
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County 17-year-old Endangered Teen Missing

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez from Wrightstown. They say Velazquez is endangered. Her family and police have concerns for her safety. She was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Velazquez’s description:. Height: 5’3″...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

