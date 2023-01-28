Commanders' top defensive player grades for 2022 season, per PFF
You can’t blame the Washington Commanders’ defense for not making the postseason in 2022. After struggling in 2021, Jack Del Rio’s unit rebounded in a big way, as Washington’s defense was statistically one of the best in the NFL.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen followed up his Pro Bowl season with another in 2022. Allen was outstanding. Fellow DT, Daron Payne, enjoyed a breakout campaign setting new career highs in sacks [11.5] and tackles for loss [18]. Payne earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl and becomes a free agent in March.
Safety Kamren Curl missed the first two games and the last three. In doing so, he proved his value as the Commanders missed him badly. However, second-year safety Darrick Forrest took a step forward and was terrific in 2022. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste also enjoyed a breakout season but was hampered by an injury over the final five weeks.
Washington’s defense was in the top 10 in all major statistical categories, including Football Outsiders’ total defensive DVOA.
Who graded out as Washington’s top defensive player in 2022? We review Pro Football Focus’ top 10 graded Commanders from last season. For a player to qualify, he had to play at least seven games.
10. DE Casey Toohill
Grade: 64.9
Games played: 16
9. LB Cole Holcomb
Grade: 66.7
Games played: 7
8. S Darrick Forrest
Grade: 67.0
Games played: 17
7. DE Shaka Toney
Grade: 72.0
Games played: 7
6. S Jeremy Reaves
Grade: 72.4
Games played: 11
5. CB Kendall Fuller
Grade: 76.6
Games played: 17
4. DT Jonathan Allen
Grade: 80.1
Games played: 16
3. CB Danny Johnson
Grade: 81.0
Games played: 8
2. S Kamren Curl
Grade: 82.9
Games played: 12
1. DE Montez Sweat
Grade: 86.4
Games played: 17
