Commanders' top defensive player grades for 2022 season, per PFF

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
You can’t blame the Washington Commanders’ defense for not making the postseason in 2022. After struggling in 2021, Jack Del Rio’s unit rebounded in a big way, as Washington’s defense was statistically one of the best in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen followed up his Pro Bowl season with another in 2022. Allen was outstanding. Fellow DT, Daron Payne, enjoyed a breakout campaign setting new career highs in sacks [11.5] and tackles for loss [18]. Payne earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl and becomes a free agent in March.

Safety Kamren Curl missed the first two games and the last three. In doing so, he proved his value as the Commanders missed him badly. However, second-year safety Darrick Forrest took a step forward and was terrific in 2022. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste also enjoyed a breakout season but was hampered by an injury over the final five weeks.

Washington’s defense was in the top 10 in all major statistical categories, including Football Outsiders’ total defensive DVOA.

Who graded out as Washington’s top defensive player in 2022? We review Pro Football Focus’ top 10 graded Commanders from last season. For a player to qualify, he had to play at least seven games.

10. DE Casey Toohill

Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 64.9

Games played: 16

9. LB Cole Holcomb

Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 66.7

Games played: 7

8. S Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Grade: 67.0

Games played: 17

7. DE Shaka Toney

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Grade: 72.0

Games played: 7

6. S Jeremy Reaves

Jeremy Reaves #39 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: 72.4

Games played: 11

5. CB Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders vs. the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Grade: 76.6

Games played: 17

4. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a fourth down stop. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grade: 80.1

Games played: 16

3. CB Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson #36 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after an interception vs. the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Grade: 81.0

Games played: 8

2. S Kamren Curl

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 82.9

Games played: 12

1. DE Montez Sweat

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 86.4

Games played: 17

