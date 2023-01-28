ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial

An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested in Arkansas for Green Bay double-murder

Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection. Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. Updated: 55 minutes...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary

This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
WAUPUN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
ALLOUEZ, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell’s family spread out

The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection

Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

