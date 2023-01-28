Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
CBS 58
Expect to see more coyotes across Wisconsin: DNR shares facts about coyote mating season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, both male and female coyotes are out and about, looking for love. This coyote was spotted last week near Cudahy Middle School. Coyote mating season in Wisconsin is typically January through March, and experts warn coyotes can be more aggressive...
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
Have You Heard The Legend About One Wisconsin Town That Completely Disappeared?
Legends say one Wisconsin town and all of its residents completely vanished in the early 1990s, but is there any truth behind the stories?. Sometimes we come across things on social media that really confuse and/or infuriate us, but sometimes you find something that fascinates you like this post I saw shared on the Strange Wisconsin Facebook Group...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County
DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
wearegreenbay.com
Drone footage captures stolen vehicle suspect fleeing across I-94 in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on...
Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin
Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
wpr.org
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest
Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
