NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 27, 2023
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday in a choppy trading session that saw investors weigh in an onslaught of economic data, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in higher than expectations, and digested mixed corporate earnings. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $29.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - (PEGR)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - Class A (PEGR). This represents 3.03% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 8.48% of...
Benzinga
Dow Drops 75 Points; G Medical Innovations Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 33,901.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,476.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.68% to 4,043.02. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Meta Platforms META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. Meta expects total revenues between $30 billion and $32.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt year-over-year top-line growth by 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged...
NASDAQ
Is Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) a Buy Following Its Pullback?
Metro (TSE:MRU) stock has finally been pulling back recently, now over 8% from its all-time high. While this may not seem like a big pullback compared to the many stocks that got crushed last year, it's a noticeable drop for such a stable Canadian grocery/drugstore company. In a previous article, we noted that MRU stock didn't present much upside potential since it was near its all-time high and was a bit overpriced. However, Metro stock looks fairly priced now and could moderately reward investors in the long term, but we remain neutral because we don't see an eye-catching opportunity.
NASDAQ
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $33.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the architectural...
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Franklin Resources Updates Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.54MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Here's Why SoFi Stock Surged Today
Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) leaped 12.5% on Monday after the financial services provider said it was on track to achieve profitability later this year. SoFi's net revenue rocketed 60% year over year to $457 million in the fourth quarter. The fintech company offers relatively high interest rates for its popular checking and savings accounts. That's helping it attract new members and rapidly grow its deposit base.
