Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Ranked: the longest-living car engines
Slide 1 of 35: The advent of electrification means that the days of us being able to worship legendary engines in the future may well just not happen. The industry is yet to make legends of any of the raft of new electric motors now being installed in the wave of electric vehicles, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. Time, then, to salute the units of the past and present that have character, class – and lived a long time. Here are the longest running of the lot:
supplychainquarterly.com
New Jersey truck fleet says Freightliner tractors will deliver safety as well as freight
The material handling and transportation provider Bettaway Supply Chain Services says the eight new Cascadia Class 8 tractors it bought this week from Freightliner will deliver more than just cargo-pulling power, also providing a jump in road safety for the company’s drivers. New Jersey-based Bettaway said the trucks offer...
insideevs.com
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
What Do Deer Eat in the Winter? And Should You Feed Them?
When winter weather hits hard, you almost can’t help but wonder how deer get through the worst of it. It’s not just us hunters who ponder their fates, either; just about anyone who sees deer slogging through the snow or bracing against a cold wind is apt to themselves, What do deer eat in the winter, and do they need our help to make it through till spring? I know the answers to these questions, and I still wonder sometimes.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
savvygardening.com
When to cut back asparagus for healthy, productive plants
When to cut back asparagus is a common question among vegetable gardeners. While growing asparagus isn’t difficult, knowing when and how to prune these perennial plants can mean the difference between a prolific harvest of healthy spears and poor production from pest-ridden plants. In this article, I’ll share important insight into how asparagus grows and then offer information on the best time to cut back asparagus plants for optimum plant health and production.
Drivers warned over de-icing myth that could damage your car and cost thousands in repairs
DRIVERS have been warned over a de-icing myth which could damage your car and end up costing thousands to repair. As Britain is currently in the clutches of a cold snap, with temperatures dipping below zero, many Brits will be starting the day getting the frost off their cars. Time...
This Rugged Military-Style 83-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nearly 10,000 Miles on a Single Tank
Ready to cast off, head off and explore the world? One of the most iconic explorer yachts ever built, the 83-foot Wind Horse could be yours for its next world-girding adventure. Built in 2005 for long-distance sailors Steve and Linda Dashew, this quirky, pencil-thin, military-looking motoryacht covered over 60,000 miles in the seven years the Dashews owned it. Top up the 2,600-gallon fuel tanks and, at 10 knots, it can cover 9,800 miles. That’s a third of the way around the globe without refueling. At the sweet-spot 12-knot cruise speed, it can run for an equally impressive 6,000 miles covering an easy...
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
Professional Tells Us How to Properly Use Masking Tape and Shocked Is an Understatement
This is a game changer.
Defensive Shotgun Myths and Fables
Gun owners, gun writers, and shooters in general love to debate the best weapon for home defense. After 36 plus years in law enforcement, dealing with everything from confronting armed felons to apprehending people spotlighting deer, the answer to this has always been very clear to me, the defensive or fighting shotgun.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Used Car Title Warning
According to a recent Consumer Reports warning, what might seem like a good deal right now could turn into a headache later as they offer this advice on why you really should pay attention to a used car's title. Plus, $100 insurance policy every used car buyer should invest in before buying a used car.
Man Has Genius Hack for Disposing of Old Paint and Paint Cans
We all have a self of half full paint cans that are way past their use point.
classicnation.com
We almost burned down the shop, but we did get the 1949 Cadillac 331 engine started for the first time in years!
When I purchased the '49 Caddy last year, the seller included what was described as the original engine to the car. However, upon further inspection, I determined that while it was a 1949 Cadillac 331 engine that came out of a Series 62, it was not the original engine to my Cadillac.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
roofingexteriors.com
5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance
From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
Autoblog
The best RV tankless water heater in 2023
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Glamping in an RV can completely change a person's experience of the great outdoors. RVs provide plenty of creature comforts that you just can't get with a traditional tent setup, not the least of which is running water. While most RVs have water tanks, you'll likely have to do a bit more accessorizing if you want to heat that water up enough to do something like shower. An RV tankless water heater can do exactly that. There are plenty of options out there, so we've wrangled up some of the most popular and accessible heaters in this list below.
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce Emissions
Some environmentalists have decided that pickup trucks, SUVs, and other "heavy" and "greedy" vehicles that consume large amounts of gasoline and road space should be taxed based on their weight to discourage people from buying them.
12tomatoes.com
How To Use Ashes From A Fire To Improve Garden Soil
Readers who have a wood-burning stove at home or a fireplace will want to read on and learn more, especially if you have a garden as well. The same goes for anyone who has a fire pit. As it turns out, the ashes from these areas can be used in...
